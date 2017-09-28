Trending stories: Rudy Gay, Dwyane Wade, Steve Blake and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kara Lawson will replace Phil Chenier as Wizards’ primary color analyst – via washingtonpost.com
September 27 08:54 AM
Native Washingtonian and longtime ESPN analyst will partner with Steve Buckhantz, and make a bit of history.
‘I’ve had to work my a– off to prove myself’: Meet the NBA’s only female agent with a client – via washingtonpost.com
September 27 10:21 AM
Danielle Cantor, a partner with super agent David Falk, is “fierce. She gets stuff done,” said Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr.
Spurs camp a thrill for Gay after long rehab – via expressnews.com
September 27 06:09 PM
Rudy Gay, the 12th-year pro, is practicing for the first time since he tore his left Achilles tendon on Jan. 18.
Sources: Wade clears waivers, signs with Cavs – via espn.com
September 27 05:06 PM
Dwyane Wade signed a one-year contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday after he cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
How the NBA’s minimum-age rule emboldens college basketball crooks – via sbnation.com
September 27 12:25 PM
The FBI has cracked open a massive investigation into several college basketball programs, the No. 2 sneaker company in the nation, and a number of agents and managers. The web of alleged crimes is…
September 27 10:57 AM
The former Blazers point guard has joined the team as a coaching intern this season.
There aren’t many jobs up for grabs at Heat camp. But small forward is one of them – via miamiherald.com
September 27 03:02 PM
As Pat Riley noted last Friday in his preseason press conference: “This perimeter competition for minutes and for playing time and for a starting position is going to be one of the great things I’m going to be looking forward to in practice.”
What Dwyane Wade brings to Cleveland Cavaliers: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com
September 27 07:45 AM
Given the Cavaliers’ inflated salary cap and limited number of trade assets (aside from the highly-coveted 2018 Brooklyn pick), these are the kinds of moves they need to make.
Marcus Smart got a key assist from Chauncey Billups this offseason – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
September 27 06:56 PM
Turns out the current Celtics guard had a lot to learn from a former one.
There are numerous layers to G League assignment usage from NBA teams – via 2ways10days.com
September 27 09:40 AM
While record numbers of assignments are seen every year, some teams are head and shoulders above others with affiliate usage
Kings extend Divac; pick up option on Joerger – via kfbk.iheart.com
September 27 02:35 PM
College basketball and UM await fallout of FBI probe – via miamiherald.com
September 27 03:04 PM
The FBI investigation of alleged corruption in college basketball could take down more coaches and programs, and have far-reaching effects in cleaning up the dirty business of recruiting.
NBPA executive director exploring if ties exist between NBA and college corruption scandal – via sports.yahoo.com
September 27 07:53 PM
“We are going to be rigorous in making sure that anybody who is engaged in this misconduct is out,” Michele Roberts told The Vertical.
Federal probe could prompt long overdue death of amateurism – via expressnews.com
September 27 06:09 PM
The Department of Justice, intentionally or not, is killing the very concept that holds the NCAA together.
Cavaliers to cut JaCorey Williams, make room for Dwyane Wade – via cleveland.com
September 27 12:33 PM
The Cavaliers will cut rookie forward JaCorey Williams to make room on their training camp roster for Dwyane Wade, a source told cleveland.com.
