USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Rudy Gay, Dwyane Wade, Steve Blake and more

Trending stories: Rudy Gay, Dwyane Wade, Steve Blake and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Rudy Gay, Dwyane Wade, Steve Blake and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 27 08:54 AM
Native Washingtonian and longtime ESPN analyst will partner with Steve Buckhantz, and make a bit of history.

Shares

September 27 10:21 AM
Danielle Cantor, a partner with super agent David Falk, is “fierce. She gets stuff done,” said Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr.

Shares

September 27 06:09 PM
Rudy Gay, the 12th-year pro, is practicing for the first time since he tore his left Achilles tendon on Jan. 18.

Shares

September 27 05:06 PM
Dwyane Wade signed a one-year contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday after he cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shares

September 27 12:25 PM
The FBI has cracked open a massive investigation into several college basketball programs, the No. 2 sneaker company in the nation, and a number of agents and managers. The web of alleged crimes is…

Shares

September 27 10:57 AM
The former Blazers point guard has joined the team as a coaching intern this season.

Shares

September 27 03:02 PM
As Pat Riley noted last Friday in his preseason press conference: “This perimeter competition for minutes and for playing time and for a starting position is going to be one of the great things I’m going to be looking forward to in practice.”

Shares

September 27 07:45 AM
Given the Cavaliers’ inflated salary cap and limited number of trade assets (aside from the highly-coveted 2018 Brooklyn pick), these are the kinds of moves they need to make.

Shares

September 27 06:56 PM
Turns out the current Celtics guard had a lot to learn from a former one.

Shares

September 27 09:40 AM
While record numbers of assignments are seen every year, some teams are head and shoulders above others with affiliate usage

Shares

September 27 02:35 PM
Sacramento’s leading provider for News, Weather, and Traffic 24 hours a day.

Shares

September 27 03:04 PM
The FBI investigation of alleged corruption in college basketball could take down more coaches and programs, and have far-reaching effects in cleaning up the dirty business of recruiting.

Shares

September 27 07:53 PM
“We are going to be rigorous in making sure that anybody who is engaged in this misconduct is out,” Michele Roberts told The Vertical.

Shares

September 27 06:09 PM
The Department of Justice, intentionally or not, is killing the very concept that holds the NCAA together.

Shares

September 27 12:33 PM
The Cavaliers will cut rookie forward JaCorey Williams to make room on their training camp roster for Dwyane Wade, a source told cleveland.com.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home