USA Today Sports

The 8 best NBA offseason moves

The 8 best NBA offseason moves

Gallery

The 8 best NBA offseason moves

The Warriors may be a dominant force, but the rest of the NBA isn’t standing pat. Over the last few months, several teams made huge acquisitions. Let’s take a look at the eight best 2017 offseason moves.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

, , Free Agency, Gallery

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home