Extension candidate watch: Rodney Hood

Certain teams face difficult decisions over the coming weeks: whether or not to sign prospective restricted free agents to long-term extensions before the league-imposed deadline at the start of the 2017-18 regular season. If these franchises choose to pass, they will be forced to haggle with players’ agents next offseason; feelings could get hurt, offers sheets could be signed and overall, the circumstances get a bit stickier. We explore these situations in depth.

Today: Rodney Hood

Why would Utah extend Hood?

Rodney Hood is about to have a far bigger role with the Jazz. The departure of Gordon Hayward opened up a hole on the wing, one that Hood will hope to fill himself.

In 2016-17, Hood shot a career-best rate from three at 37.1 percent.

His 6-foot-8 frame is a matchup nightmare for opposing 2-guards.

Apart from spot-up shooting, Hood was also above average as a pick-and-roll scorer and on post-ups.

Overall, he averaged 12.7 points and 3.4 boards per game. Those numbers will likely take a huge jump with increased opportunities.

Why would Utah pass on extending Hood?

Utah’s defense was statistically worse with Hood on the floor last season. Considering he was a starter and usually shared the floor with defensive ace Rudy Gobert, that stat is damning.

After taking a nice leap as a second-year player, Hood actually regressed a bit last season.

He averaged fewer points and assists per game, and his shooting percentage plummeted to a paltry 40.8 percent.

Will he bounce back?

What deal makes sense for both parties?

Hood’s play doesn’t scream max extension. But Utah expects him to have a big year, filling the role left behind by Hayward.

Taking the circumstances under consideration, a four-year, $72 million extension would be reasonable.