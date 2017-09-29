USA Today Sports

Ronnie2K on joining NBA 2K, what his job entails, crazy interactions with players and celebrities

Ronnie Singh, also known as @Ronnie2K, is the digital marketing director for NBA 2K. He joins The HoopsHype Podcast with Alex Kennedy to discuss his a ton of topics regarding his career and life…

0:50: Ronnie discusses the craziness of launch week and what his schedule is like right now since NBA 2K18 just hit the shelves.

3:15: Some of the additions to this year’s game that separate it from past iterations of NBA 2K.

6:10: Ronnie discusses his career journey that led him to 2K, including past jobs at a law firm and in the front office of a semi-pro baseball team called the San Diego Surf Dawgs (for whom he signed Jose Canseco).

12:10: How constantly posting on the NBA 2K forum ultimately led to 2K hiring him.

14:00: The huge role that social media plays in his job and how he was able to grow his Twitter audience to nearly 1,000,000 followers.

16:30: How a Justin Bieber shout-out doubled his Twitter following in several hours.

18:50: Ronnie shares some of his craziest encounters with celebrities and players who are fans of the game.

27:00: The time his cab got rear-ended during All-Star Weekend and he got a ride from Drake between the rapper’s two performances that night.

31:50: How Instagram and Twitter doesn’t always paint an accurate – or complete – picture of an individual’s life.

32:45: During a less busy time of a year, Ronnie shares what a typical day is like for him and some of his lesser-known job responsibilities.

36:30: Ronnie discusses the criticism he receives on social media and how he has learned to deal with it.

38:00: His “beef” with Ben Simmons and how John Wall recently blocked him on Twitter.

41:00: What advice he’d give to someone who wants to work in the video game industry or land a job similar to the one he has with 2K.

