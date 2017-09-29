Trending stories: Tanking, Kawhi Leonard and more

Sources: Clients sever ties with top NBA agent – via espn.com September 28 11:03 PM Multiple players have severed ties with prominent NBA agent Andy Miller, and another has filed a $13.5 million arbitration claim, alleging he was defrauded, league sources told ESPN. Shares

Wolves notes: Eight-day camp in California called worthwhile – via startribune.com September 29 12:01 AM The Wolves are staying a three-point shot away from the Pacific Ocean during a week that has been nothing but wonderfully sunny and warm, but it has been no vacation. Shares

Spurs’ Bertans hit weights hard in offseason – via expressnews.com September 28 04:34 PM Hoping to add bulk to his 6-foot-10, 210-pound frame and build on his solid rookie campaign, the forward from Latvia visited the weight room often in the summer. Shares

Warriors end argument with Oakland, agree to pay revised bill for 2017 parade – via mercurynews.com September 28 05:57 PM The Warriors, after some contentiousness with the city of Oakland, made good on owner Joe Lacob’s promise to pay for all the expenses from their NBA championship parade. Shares

Maurice Harkless survives injury scare, returns to Blazers’ practices – via csnnw.com September 28 05:20 PM Maurice Harkless missed Wednesday morning’s practice with a strained left foot, but he returned for the second Wednesday practice and “felt great” on Thursday. Shares

Michael Jordan’s advice for kid who’d turn into prized Knicks rookie – via nypost.com September 28 12:30 PM Frank Ntilikina, the Knicks’ rookie point guard, thanked Michael Jordan for advice he gave him a few years ago before he played in the Jordan Brand Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center ̵… Shares

Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving and the Lucky Seven of the NBA offseason – via theundefeated.com September 28 09:22 AM Dwyane Wade this week went from a young, rebuilding team in Chicago to Cleveland, where he was reunited with LeBron James and has an opportunity to win another … Shares