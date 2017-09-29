Trending stories: Tanking, Kawhi Leonard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: NBA passes legislation on player rest – via espn.com
September 28 03:12 PM
The NBA’s Board of Governors voted to pass legislation on draft lottery reform and guidelines for resting of healthy players in the regular season, league sources told ESPN.
September 28 05:58 PM
The NBA’s new lottery reform takes small steps to curb tanking, but only for some teams, writes Zach Lowe.
Carmelo Anthony said in a SiriusXM interview that there was a trade in place on the night of the NBA Draft that would have sent both he and Paul George to Cleveland: – via espn.com
September 28 11:55 AM
Sources: Clients sever ties with top NBA agent – via espn.com
September 28 11:03 PM
Multiple players have severed ties with prominent NBA agent Andy Miller, and another has filed a $13.5 million arbitration claim, alleging he was defrauded, league sources told ESPN.
Wolves notes: Eight-day camp in California called worthwhile – via startribune.com
September 29 12:01 AM
The Wolves are staying a three-point shot away from the Pacific Ocean during a week that has been nothing but wonderfully sunny and warm, but it has been no vacation.
Spurs’ Bertans hit weights hard in offseason – via expressnews.com
September 28 04:34 PM
Hoping to add bulk to his 6-foot-10, 210-pound frame and build on his solid rookie campaign, the forward from Latvia visited the weight room often in the summer.
Warriors end argument with Oakland, agree to pay revised bill for 2017 parade – via mercurynews.com
September 28 05:57 PM
The Warriors, after some contentiousness with the city of Oakland, made good on owner Joe Lacob’s promise to pay for all the expenses from their NBA championship parade.
September 28 05:20 PM
Maurice Harkless missed Wednesday morning’s practice with a strained left foot, but he returned for the second Wednesday practice and “felt great” on Thursday.
One thing on mind of Spurs’ Leonard — and it’s not revenge – via expressnews.com
September 28 04:19 PM
Kawhi Leonard refuses to ‘what-if’ last season’s early exit from the conference finals.
Michael Jordan’s advice for kid who’d turn into prized Knicks rookie – via nypost.com
September 28 12:30 PM
Frank Ntilikina, the Knicks’ rookie point guard, thanked Michael Jordan for advice he gave him a few years ago before he played in the Jordan Brand Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center ̵…
Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving and the Lucky Seven of the NBA offseason – via theundefeated.com
September 28 09:22 AM
Dwyane Wade this week went from a young, rebuilding team in Chicago to Cleveland, where he was reunited with LeBron James and has an opportunity to win another …
LeBron James (ankle) missed practice Thursday, is day to day – via cleveland.com
September 28 01:25 PM
LeBron James turned his left ankle at practice Wednesday night and didn’t work out Thursday, according to a Cavaliers spokesman.
Bulpett: Celtics on board with high expectations for Jayson Tatum – via bostonherald.com
September 28 09:39 AM
NEWPORT, R.I. — There are still 521 days before he can legally drink alcohol if he goes out for dinner and a sip after a home game. But the Celtics can’t wait nearly that long for Jayson Tatum to come of basketball age.Before yesterday’s second session at training camp, we asked Brad Stevens flatly whether his club would need a contribution from someone like Tatum if it is to reach its potential.“Of course,” said the coach. “I don’t think there’s any question about that.”
