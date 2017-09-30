Season preview: Orlando Magic

STAYING: DJ Augustin, Bismack Biyombo, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Mario Hezonja, Elfrid Payton, Terrence Ross, Damjan Rudez and Nikola Vucevic.

ADDED: Arron Afflalo (Sacramento), Khem Birch (Olympiacos), Troy Caupain (Cincinnati), Jonathan Isaac (Florida State), Wesley Iwundu (Kansas State), Kalin Lucas (Erie BayHawks), Shelvin Mack (Utah), Adreian Payne (Minnesota), Jonathon Simmons (San Antonio) and Marreese Speights (LA Clippers).

GONE: Patricio Garino (Baskonia), Jeff Green (Cleveland), Jodie Meeks (Washington), CJ Watson and Stephen Zimmerman (LA Lakers).

STRENGTHS: They could put together ultra-athletic lineups with players like Aaron Gordon, Terrence Ross, Jonathon Simmons and Bismack Biyombo on the team … Potential breakout season for Gordon, especially if he’s moved to the power forward spot.

WEAKNESSES: Lack of talent … The franchise has not sent a single player to the All-Star Game since 2012 and the drought is very likely to continue … No go-to scorer … No Magic player has ever averaged 20 points per game in an NBA season … Not enough three-point threats … Orlando was the second-worst team in the league in three-point shooting percentage last year … Overall, offensive output should remain an issue … Not clear they have the personnel to make up for their offensive shortcomings with defense … Hard to envision how fans can be invested in this team.

PREDICTION: 4th in the Southeast Division, 13th in the Eastern Conference.

