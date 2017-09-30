Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Gregg Popovich and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Westbrook agrees to 5-yr/$205M deal – via espn.com
September 29 03:21 PM
Thunder star Russell Westbrook, the NBA’s reigning MVP, has agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN.
Gregg Popovich’s speech about white privilege felt like a personal rebuke – via theundefeated.com
September 29 08:09 AM
White Privilege: (noun). The fact of people with white skin having advantages in society that other people do not have. Monday afternoon in downtown Washington,…
LaMarcus Aldridge says he thinks he can be an All-Star again – via blog.mysanantonio.com
September 29 04:47 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge said “of course” he still wants to be an All-Star this season, and he thinks there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be one again. Aldridge, a five-time All-Sta…
The downside to OKC’s massive Westbrook extension – via espn.com
September 29 04:46 PM
The Thunder had to sign Westbrook, but will they really get their money’s worth from the most expensive contract in NBA history?
How Viral Dunkers Can Revolutionize Women’s Basketball – via bleacherreport.com
September 29 02:21 PM
When she first started playing basketball at 12, Laeticia Amihere remembers seeing people in the gym leaping up to grab the rim. “I was like, ‘Oh!’ I was fascinated, but the rim seemed so high,” the Canadian No…
Cavs’ Gilbert: Got racist calls after LeBron tweet – via espn.com
September 29 11:46 PM
Cavs owner Dan Gilbert says he received “some of the most vile, disgusting, racist” voicemails after LeBron James called President Donald Trump a “bum” in a tweet.
Newcomers Appreciative of C’s Philosophy on Rest – via nba.com
September 29 06:59 PM
WALTHAM, Mass. – While there were a number of obvious on-court elements that lured Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics this summer, there were also some attractive off-court features that caught his attention. One of the primary examples that he detailed Friday morning is the team’s unique rest and recovery system.
Lakers Training Camp (Day 4): Videos, Quotes & Notes – via lakersnation.com
September 29 11:10 PM
Lonzo Ball being 6-0 in Lakers scrimmages is all the talk on the final day of training camp – notes, quotes and videos from practice.
Russell Westbrook signs largest contract in NBA history, $205 million extension – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 29 03:55 PM
Westbrook was impressed enough with the Thunder offseason — as he should be — to say he will stay with the Thunder through his prime.
Embiid participates in half-court scrimmage – via philly.com
September 29 02:33 PM
It was the first five-on-five action for Embiid since his March surgery.
