USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Gregg Popovich and more

Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Gregg Popovich and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Gregg Popovich and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 29 03:21 PM
Thunder star Russell Westbrook, the NBA’s reigning MVP, has agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

Shares

September 29 08:09 AM
White Privilege: (noun). The fact of people with white skin having advantages in society that other people do not have. Monday afternoon in downtown Washington,…

Shares

September 29 04:47 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge said “of course” he still wants to be an All-Star this season, and he thinks there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be one again. Aldridge, a five-time All-Sta…

Shares

September 29 04:46 PM
The Thunder had to sign Westbrook, but will they really get their money’s worth from the most expensive contract in NBA history?

Shares

September 29 02:21 PM
When she first started playing basketball at 12, Laeticia Amihere remembers seeing people in the gym leaping up to grab the rim. “I was like, ‘Oh!’ I was fascinated, but the rim seemed so high,” the Canadian No…

Shares

September 29 11:46 PM
Cavs owner Dan Gilbert says he received “some of the most vile, disgusting, racist” voicemails after LeBron James called President Donald Trump a “bum” in a tweet.

Shares

September 29 06:59 PM
WALTHAM, Mass. – While there were a number of obvious on-court elements that lured Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics this summer, there were also some attractive off-court features that caught his attention. One of the primary examples that he detailed Friday morning is the team’s unique rest and recovery system.

Shares

September 29 11:10 PM
Lonzo Ball being 6-0 in Lakers scrimmages is all the talk on the final day of training camp – notes, quotes and videos from practice.

Shares

September 29 03:55 PM
Westbrook was impressed enough with the Thunder offseason — as he should be — to say he will stay with the Thunder through his prime.

Shares

September 29 02:33 PM
It was the first five-on-five action for Embiid since his March surgery.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home