Trending stories: Russell Westbrook, Gregg Popovich and more

The downside to OKC’s massive Westbrook extension – via espn.com September 29 04:46 PM The Thunder had to sign Westbrook, but will they really get their money’s worth from the most expensive contract in NBA history? Shares

How Viral Dunkers Can Revolutionize Women’s Basketball – via bleacherreport.com September 29 02:21 PM When she first started playing basketball at 12, Laeticia Amihere remembers seeing people in the gym leaping up to grab the rim. “I was like, ‘Oh!’ I was fascinated, but the rim seemed so high,” the Canadian No… Shares

Cavs’ Gilbert: Got racist calls after LeBron tweet – via espn.com September 29 11:46 PM Cavs owner Dan Gilbert says he received “some of the most vile, disgusting, racist” voicemails after LeBron James called President Donald Trump a “bum” in a tweet. Shares

Newcomers Appreciative of C’s Philosophy on Rest – via nba.com September 29 06:59 PM WALTHAM, Mass. – While there were a number of obvious on-court elements that lured Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics this summer, there were also some attractive off-court features that caught his attention. One of the primary examples that he detailed Friday morning is the team’s unique rest and recovery system. Shares

Lakers Training Camp (Day 4): Videos, Quotes & Notes – via lakersnation.com September 29 11:10 PM Lonzo Ball being 6-0 in Lakers scrimmages is all the talk on the final day of training camp – notes, quotes and videos from practice. Shares

Russell Westbrook signs largest contract in NBA history, $205 million extension – via nba.nbcsports.com September 29 03:55 PM Westbrook was impressed enough with the Thunder offseason — as he should be — to say he will stay with the Thunder through his prime. Shares