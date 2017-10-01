10 things you may not know about Allen Iverson

1. He loves TGI Friday’s.

2. His mother was 15 when he was born.

3. He averaged 30-plus points four different seasons. Only Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan accomplished that more times.

4. Dikembe Mutombo was the only player to make an All-NBA Team while playing with him.

5. He averaged 40-plus minutes per contest in 11 of his 14 NBA seasons.

6. He shot 40.1 percent from the field in his playoff career.

7. He averaged 9.3 ppg on 37 percent shooting with Turkish club Besiktas in the Eurocup.

8. Russell Westbrook is the active player that reminds him of himself the most.

9. Both LeBron James and Kevin Durant have called him pound for pound the best player ever.

10. Matt Barnes said Iverson threw $30,000 or $40,000 in cash at strip clubs every time they went together.