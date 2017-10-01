Trending stories: Kevin Love, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Rose and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 30 04:03 PM
In order to make the most out of his new roster, Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is exploring Kevin Love starting at center to open lanes for his new guards and “get elbow touches again.”

September 30 11:30 PM
September 30 08:11 AM
A team of New York Times reporters and photographers spent 24 hours with people trying to survive the catastrophe that Hurricane Maria left behind in Puerto Rico.

September 30 10:01 PM
Lakers coach Luke Walton says the team plans to lock arms and stand during the national anthem throughout the season. Walton says he hopes the move raises awareness on “issues in this country.”

September 30 05:51 PM
Derrick Rose admits that his mental approach in the past, not just his physical ailments, started to lead his career astray and he is determined to get back on track with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

September 30 06:25 PM
Among those around the Boston Celtics for the last few seasons, there has been an ongoing debate as to who is their best defender. Avery Bradley always received the accolades, making NBA All-Defens…

September 30 07:05 PM
Spurs coach calls racial slurs that occurred at the Air Force Academy’s prep school “disgusting.”

September 30 07:06 PM
SEP 30, 2017 – Russell Westbrook won’t play, but Sunday is his day. The Thunder guard will sit out the team’s Blue and White Scrimmage on Sunday at Edmond North High School, but he’ll be the centerpiece of ThunderFest With Russ celebrating the five-year contract extension he signed with the team on Friday.

September 30 11:17 AM
Moda Center doors open at noon and seating is on first-come-first-serve basis.

September 30 05:21 PM
Coach Gregg Popovich said the All-Star forward’s health issue is left over from last season.

September 30 04:19 PM
Two of the Heat’s new additions – Kelly Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo – impressed on both ends of the court Saturday. Dion Waiters (ankle) and Justise Winslow (shoulder) meanwhile didn’t show any signs their injuries were still bothering them.

