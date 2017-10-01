Trending stories: Kevin Love, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Rose and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lue: Kevin Love ‘going to have the best year’ yet – via espn.com
September 30 04:03 PM
In order to make the most out of his new roster, Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is exploring Kevin Love starting at center to open lanes for his new guards and “get elbow touches again.”
Lonzo Ball is wearing the Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime Remix in warmups for tonight’s Lakers preseason opener. – via espn.com
September 30 08:17 PM
September 30 11:30 PM
One Day in the Life of Battered Puerto Rico – via nytimes.com
September 30 08:11 AM
A team of New York Times reporters and photographers spent 24 hours with people trying to survive the catastrophe that Hurricane Maria left behind in Puerto Rico.
Lakers bench getting into every big offensive make on the floor. Perhaps no one is more excited about a Kyle Kuzma alley-oop dunk than Brook Lopez. Lopez has been up and screaming and smiling after baskets by Kuzma and Ivica Zubac. – via espn.com
September 30 10:39 PM
Walton: Lakers to lock arms throughout season – via espn.com
September 30 10:01 PM
Lakers coach Luke Walton says the team plans to lock arms and stand during the national anthem throughout the season. Walton says he hopes the move raises awareness on “issues in this country.”
Brook Lopez (back spasms) is out for the preseason opener but that didn’t stop him from participating in warmups before the tip. – via espn.com
September 30 10:04 PM
Rose happy on Cavs, no longer in ‘dark place’ – via espn.com
September 30 05:51 PM
Derrick Rose admits that his mental approach in the past, not just his physical ailments, started to lead his career astray and he is determined to get back on track with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In need of new shutdown defenders, Brad Stevens will look to Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart – via celticswire.com
September 30 06:25 PM
Among those around the Boston Celtics for the last few seasons, there has been an ongoing debate as to who is their best defender. Avery Bradley always received the accolades, making NBA All-Defens…
Popovich applauds Air Force Academy boss’ forceful speech against racism – via expressnews.com
September 30 07:05 PM
Spurs coach calls racial slurs that occurred at the Air Force Academy’s prep school “disgusting.”
‘ThunderFest with Russ’ tips off scrimmage Sunday – via newsok.com
September 30 07:06 PM
SEP 30, 2017 – Russell Westbrook won’t play, but Sunday is his day. The Thunder guard will sit out the team’s Blue and White Scrimmage on Sunday at Edmond North High School, but he’ll be the centerpiece of ThunderFest With Russ celebrating the five-year contract extension he signed with the team on Friday.
September 30 11:17 AM
Moda Center doors open at noon and seating is on first-come-first-serve basis.
Spurs’ Leonard expected to miss preseason with lingering thigh injury – via expressnews.com
September 30 05:21 PM
Coach Gregg Popovich said the All-Star forward’s health issue is left over from last season.
Standouts, observations from the Heat’s Red, White & Pink scrimmage at FAU – via miamiherald.com
September 30 04:19 PM
Two of the Heat’s new additions – Kelly Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo – impressed on both ends of the court Saturday. Dion Waiters (ankle) and Justise Winslow (shoulder) meanwhile didn’t show any signs their injuries were still bothering them.
Derrick Rose provided a very interesting explanation as to why he only shot 13-for-60 from 3 in 64 games with NYK last year. Numbers can lie. – via espn.com
September 30 02:33 PM
