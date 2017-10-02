The NBA's two most improved three-point shooters last season are brothers

Jerian Grant and his younger brother Jerami Grant, former Atlantic Coast Conference college basketball standouts, are both in the NBA.

Older brother Jerian played for Notre Dame and is now with the Chicago Bulls, while Jerami attended Syracuse and currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last season, both players shot well from beyond the arc.

In fact, John Schuhmann from NBA.com notes that the 24-year-old and 23-year-old players were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 overall for most improved from three-point range when comparing their 2015-16 campaigns to last year.

Random discovery – The 2 most improved 3-point shooters last season (min. 100 3PA) were related. pic.twitter.com/ydU5tOvVua — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) October 2, 2017

While both missed more than three-quarters of their long-distance attempts the season before last, Jerian and Jerami were above average from long range during the 2016-17 campaign.

Last year, the league average from three was 27 percent and they each hit more than 36 percent of their attempts.

Their father is a former NBA first-round pick, Harvey Grant, who once shot 31.5 percent from three-point range. Their uncle, Horace Grant, is a four-time NBA champion and the twin brother of Harvey.