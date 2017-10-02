USA Today Sports

Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 01 08:48 AM
How the NFL and its team owners, famous for ironclad control, grappled with losing it after an attack by President Trump and a rise of player protests during the national anthem.

October 01 10:14 AM
When the new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and its players association was…

October 01 07:02 PM
Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident on Sept. 20, the father told The Times that his daughter’s vision might not return to normal.

September 30 07:43 PM
Whether or not LaMarcus Aldridge rediscovers his game might define the team’s entire season.

October 01 07:26 PM
The Sixers point guard shows sold-out Palestra crowd he’s more than just a passer.

October 01 11:19 PM
The same company that gives you birthday reminders also helped ensure the integrity of the German elections.

October 01 08:27 PM
The scrappy, 6-5, 200-pound undrafted second-year guard hasn’t won the starting job at small forward yet, but if opening night preseason starting lineups are worth anything it’s safe to say he’s leading that race too.

October 01 08:11 PM
When the Boston Celtics were making plans for their annual open practice, they took a look at All-Star weekend and figured, “Why can’t we have fun like that?” Nobody watches the game itself. It’s a…

October 01 06:53 PM
It’s been three seasons since the Boston Celtics have had a captain and that streak will continue. At the Celtics’ open practice Sunday evening, Brad Stevens said that the captain “C” will not grac…

October 01 07:18 PM
After getting some publicity for dropping rhymes in his own head to get psyched for games, Jaylen Brown is taking his music to the streets. On a panel with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin, Jayl…

October 01 05:35 PM
Police say an estimated $200,000 in watches, jewelry, high-end purses and cash were stolen.

September 29 10:12 AM
Proximity be damned. Miami and Sioux Falls are proving distance cannot stop the development from within.

September 30 07:04 PM
Brad Stevens came on board with the Boston Celtics at a time where the NBA was undergoing a transition. Playing styles tend to be cyclical, with game plans adjusting to reactionary rule changes and…

September 30 05:21 PM
Coach Gregg Popovich said the All-Star forward’s health issue is left over from last season.

October 01 10:47 AM
The television legend passed away Sunday morning after battling cholangiocarcinoma for over a year

