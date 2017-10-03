Chris Bosh was with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka at team practice today

Two-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh was spotted at a practice with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday afternoon.

Chris Bosh is a guest at Lakers practice today sitting with GM Rob Pelinka. pic.twitter.com/JjnRw8KZlN — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 3, 2017

Bosh, 33, was diagnosed with a career-ending illness and was officially released by the Miami Heat without any financial penalties earlier this offseason.

Before his official retirement, he left CAA to sign with Landmark Sports in November 2016. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was still in charge at the agency.

Pelinka, however, was hired as the general manager of the Lakers in March 2017. Bosh is still represented by Landmark, though he is officially retired.

While at practice, Bosh spoke with players on the team including Luol Deng. The two played together on the Heat. Even if his playing career is over, it’s entirely possible that he could eventually get hired in another capacity by the Lakers or another NBA team.