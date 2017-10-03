Damian Lillard to release new sneakers, second hip-hop album on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is set to drop the latest edition of his signature shoe and a new rap album on Friday.

USA TODAY Sports’ NBA writer Jeff Zillgitt provided a preview of the sneaker in a recent tweet. It’s the fourth shoe in his deal with adidas and includes ventilated mesh, lacing cables, a seamless collar, evolved traction and bounce midsole.

For the sneaker crowd, a look at the new Dame 4 from Damian Lillard: pic.twitter.com/42rm2zzexs — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) October 3, 2017

The colorways will be available in “legacy” and “white/black/red” and will cost $115. If you want them before Friday, they will be released tomorrow on the adidas website.

Meanwhile, Lillard also explained more about his latest hip-hop album in a social media post (via Instagram):

“I’ve always created music while playing at every level of basketball. But now this is no longer an experiment. This is my second album. I’m putting out respectable music yearly. I’ve invested in that. I’m settled in.”

Featured artists on the album include Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, BJ The Chicago Kid and more. He said his song with Weezy is his “best song” he has created yet.

The album art (which you can see below) tributes legendary rappers The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac and Nas.