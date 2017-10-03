Damian Lillard to release new sneakers, second hip-hop album on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is set to drop the latest edition of his signature shoe and a new rap album on Friday.
USA TODAY Sports’ NBA writer Jeff Zillgitt provided a preview of the sneaker in a recent tweet. It’s the fourth shoe in his deal with adidas and includes ventilated mesh, lacing cables, a seamless collar, evolved traction and bounce midsole.
The colorways will be available in “legacy” and “white/black/red” and will cost $115. If you want them before Friday, they will be released tomorrow on the adidas website.
Meanwhile, Lillard also explained more about his latest hip-hop album in a social media post (via Instagram):
“I’ve always created music while playing at every level of basketball. But now this is no longer an experiment. This is my second album. I’m putting out respectable music yearly. I’ve invested in that. I’m settled in.”
Featured artists on the album include Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, BJ The Chicago Kid and more. He said his song with Weezy is his “best song” he has created yet.
The album art (which you can see below) tributes legendary rappers The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac and Nas.
My new album CONFIRMED drops this Friday on all major digital music platforms, including @spotify. It features @liltunechi, @hairweavekiller, @nickgrantmusic, @allstarbozzle, @bjthechicagokid, @versesimmonds, @em_i_see, @brookfieldduece and @dannyfromsobrante. — Why did I name the album CONFIRMED? One of the definitions of confirmed is "fixed in habit and unlikely to change." I named the album that because there's always been something said about me spending time in the studio, even though I've always shown up and produced for my team every night. I've never had issues with stardom. I'm also not new to music. I've always created music while playing at every level of basketball. But now this is no longer an experiment. This is my second album. I'm putting out respectable music yearly. I've invested in that. I'm settled in. I don't feel the need to answer questions or address concerns. This is who I am and what I do. #CONFIRMED — Inspiration behind the album cover? I wanted the cover to pay homage to some of my favorite artists. Crown: Biggie Prayer hands: PAC Gold rope and Rolex: @nas Highlighting my chest tattoo: for the art culture and community in Oakland. Shoutout to Olugbenro Ogunsemore (@olugbenro) for the 📸 work and @kampashai for the design work and 📸edit. #DameDOLLA #FrontPageMusic @frontpagehits Distribution partner: @human.re.sources
