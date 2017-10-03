Josh Martin of LonzoWire.com on Lonzo Ball's game, LaVar's antics, LaMelo's future, Lakers' season and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Josh Martin of LonzoWire.com joins Alex Kennedy to discuss the Ball family and the Los Angeles Lakers. Here are some of the specific topics they discussed (with time-stamps):

0:15 – What is LonzoWire and what can readers expect to find there?

2:10 – LaVar Ball‘s decision to LaMelo Ball out of high school and train him personally for the next two years.

4:45 – Is LaVar helping or hurting Lonzo Ball and his other sons with his antics?

7:35 – Breaking down LiAngelo and LaMelo’s games and whether they have NBA potential.

10:20 – Josh breaks down what he’s seen from Lonzo in summer league, training camp and the preseason.

13:30 – What is Lonzo’s ceiling?

16:00 – How much better will the Lakers be this year and can they seriously compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference?

18:50 – How do Lonzo’s teammates feel about him as a player and as a person?

21:00 – What kind of leader is Lonzo?