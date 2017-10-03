No East vs. West in 2018 NBA All-Star Game for first time in history

For the first time in the history of the event, the Eastern Conference will not face the Western Conference during the NBA All-Star Game.
The All-Stars will be selected the same way – with fan votes, player votes and media votes determining the starters and the league’s coaches picking the reserves – but all of the players will be put into a draft and two player captains will select the teams.
While this may make the actual game a little more competitive, there will still be a lot of expected snubs in the West.
Here is a brief summary of how the process will work:
“Two captains will draft the 2018 All-Star team from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves, making selections without regard for conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.”
If this system were in place last year, the two NBA All-Star captains would have been LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
For a full summary of the new All-Star Game format, we’ve included the press release below.
