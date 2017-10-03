No East vs. West in 2018 NBA All-Star Game for first time in history

For the first time in the history of the event, the Eastern Conference will not face the Western Conference during the NBA All-Star Game.

The All-Stars will be selected the same way – with fan votes, player votes and media votes determining the starters and the league’s coaches picking the reserves – but all of the players will be put into a draft and two player captains will select the teams.

While this may make the actual game a little more competitive, there will still be a lot of expected snubs in the West.

Format would've been better if NBA simply had top 24 players instead of 12 from each conference. At least they can be split up for balance — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 3, 2017

Here is a brief summary of how the process will work:

“Two captains will draft the 2018 All-Star team from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves, making selections without regard for conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.”

If this system were in place last year, the two NBA All-Star captains would have been LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

For a full summary of the new All-Star Game format, we’ve included the press release below.