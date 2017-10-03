Rockets GM Daryl Morey is producing a musical about basketball

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is producing a “Broadway-style musical” about basketball.

Mickle Maher, who wrote the book and lyrics for Small Ball, said Morey has as much passion for musicals as anyone he has ever met. Morey, who is described in the report as a former band geek who played trombone in high school, explained that one day he hopes to live in New York and watch shows.

Here are is a brief summary of the musical, which will soon begin a six-week run in Houston (via New York Times):

“The story that Maher wrote tells of a newly discovered island nation that decides to join the modern world by fielding a team for an international basketball league. The country — Lilliput, from Gulliver’s Travels which, lo and behold, exists in Maher’s fantasyland — proceeds to sink its entire treasury into building a court … “

The lead character is a journeyman point guard named Michael Jordan, though he has no relation to the Hall of Fame player.

In the fantasy land where the production will exist, all of his teammates are six inches tall. There is also no concept of the number five. So the point guard only has three, very tiny teammates in his starting lineup for the aforementioned basketball competition.

Bizarre though it may sound, it’s somehow true. According to the Houston Chronicle, he considered pursuing a career in theatre and was also nearly an investor in Hamilton.

To listen to a rough draft of the song from the musical, click here.