Trending stories: Tristan Thompson, League Pass Rankings and more

League Pass Rankings: First 15, featuring Showtime and more – via espn.com
October 02 10:47 AM
Zach Lowe breaks out his comprehensive guide to the most watchable (and least watchable) NBA teams, ranked from 30 to 16.
Rudy Gay’s return to Sacramento will have to wait – via blog.mysanantonio.com
October 02 04:47 PM
New Spurs forward Rudy Gay will not play in tonight’s preseason opener in Sacramento.
Hill reunion wasn’t to be – via expressnews.com
October 02 10:45 PM
George Hill had discussions about returning to San Antonio before landing in Sacramento last summer
Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving begins conquest in his new home – via celticswire.com
October 03 04:16 AM
This isn’t his first time inside the castle, but it was the initial survey of his new domain. Now, Kyrie Irving has his own kingdom to rule in Boston, away from his perceived external limitations o…
Spurs lose to King rookies without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker – via mysanantonio.com
October 03 12:26 AM
The Spurs were without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard and starting point guard Tony Parker, who stayed home while rehabbing injuries. New addition Rudy Gay also did not play in his return to Sacramento, where he spent the previous 3 1/2 seasons.
Jurors begin deliberations in Morris twins’ assault trial – via nba.nbcsports.com
October 02 11:15 PM
If found guilty Marcus and Markieff Morris could face jail time.
Cavs’ Thompson going for 6th Man of the Year – via espn.com
October 02 09:18 PM
Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson is embracing Cleveland’s new roster, saying, “The last time I came off the bench, if history repeats itself, we had a parade in June.”
Watch: Highlights from a wild evening at the Boston Celtics open practice – via celticswire.com
October 01 08:11 PM
When the Boston Celtics were making plans for their annual open practice, they took a look at All-Star weekend and figured, “Why can’t we have fun like that?” Nobody watches the game itself. It’s a…
