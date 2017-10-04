Lamar Odom thinks Nick Young should have fought D'Angelo Russell

In a recent interview on Complex’s Everyday Struggle, former NBA star Lamar Odom spoke with Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis.

Around the 13-minute mark, Odom discussed the awkward incident in March 2016 between Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell. Both players are no longer on the Lakers, though Odom thought Russell was “disrespectful” and thought Russell should have been traded.

Here is more from Odom about the two former Los Angeles guards (via Complex News):

“If I was Nick Young, I would’ve put my hands on him. And I was expecting motherf*ckers on the team to put their hands on him. That would’ve showed camaraderie.”

Odom does not believe anyone actually fought with Russell. He said while he is not a violent person, he wants to make sure he defends his territory.

Later in the conversation, when asked about players punching each other in the face, Odom said that if players have a disagreement they should take care of it.

To watch the nearly hour-long interview, you can stream the conversation below.