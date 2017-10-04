Milos Teodosic nearly signed lucrative deal with Bulls, not Clippers

According to his agent, Los Angeles Clippers 30-year-old Serbian point guard almost instead signed with the Chicago Bulls.

The rumor was first reported in June 2017, though Jimmy Butler was still on the roster. Teodosic was considered the best option to replace Rajon Rondo, after his buyout with the Bulls. Nick Lotsos, who represents Teodosic, said the deal fell apart Chicago traded Butler (via EuroHoops.net):

“I knew that the deal will not be completed after the trade. And two days later, Forman called me and explained to me that the team wanted to rebuild, so getting a 30 years old point guard without NBA experience was out of the question.”

Lotsos says Teodosic nearly agreed to a deal similar to what Bogdan Bogdanovic agreed to with the Sacramento Kings: $30 million over three seasons.

Instead, he has a two-year contract worth $12.3 million. He agreed to sign more than one week after the team traded away former starting point guard Chris Paul.

Teodosic has already become a sensation for Los Angeles after displaying his incredible passing prowess for the Clippers during the preseason.

Kris Dunn, meanwhile, will start at point guard for Chicago during the upcoming season.