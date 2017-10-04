NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

Ayton is a generational center talent and should end up a top 5-10 center in the league, by default. But that’s exactly the problem. He knows how talented he is and doesn’t seem to want to push things to see how great he can become. He has stagnated since his sophomore year when it looked like he could become a better version of David Robinson. There’s still time for him to change things around, but Ayton needs to embrace coaching and being challenged. Internet hype doesn’t do any favors for young supremely talented 7-footers, and Ayton clearly was unable to avoid that. He curiously decided to skip the 2017 Hoop Summit, instead of wanting to dominate an event he under-performed in previously. He’s a superior talent, but how hungry is he to be great?