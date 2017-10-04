NBA Mock Draft 2018: Point Guards

Peters may not be projected in many prognosticators first round, yet, but his play for three days at the July adidas Nations in Houston raised alot of eye brows. He made a name for himself, showing the most determination and competitiveness of any player at the event. He has a deadly combination of speed and playmaking ability, as he’s capable of getting into the paint and making plays for himself and others. He also plays with a tenacity defensively, giving amazing effort at all times on the floor. He can even shoot the ball well off the dribble. He played his best game in his team’s biggest game last year, putting up 31 points, coming on the heels of his father’s tragic death.