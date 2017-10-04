NBA Mock Draft 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Point Guard / 6-2 / Alabama / Freshman
–
Sexton is a bit of a wild card due to the fact the he shows a great deal of promise but still has a ways to go as a floor general and true point guard. He’s got the type of speed that will be elite on the NBA level. He has a pretty good shot off the dribble. He shows a great deal of determination and communication skills and just needs to learn to continue to improve his decision making and harness his energy in the right way.
Point Guard / 6-1 / Mississippi State / Sophomore
–
Peters may not be projected in many prognosticators first round, yet, but his play for three days at the July adidas Nations in Houston raised alot of eye brows. He made a name for himself, showing the most determination and competitiveness of any player at the event. He has a deadly combination of speed and playmaking ability, as he’s capable of getting into the paint and making plays for himself and others. He also plays with a tenacity defensively, giving amazing effort at all times on the floor. He can even shoot the ball well off the dribble. He played his best game in his team’s biggest game last year, putting up 31 points, coming on the heels of his father’s tragic death.
3. Toronto: Trevon Duval
Point Guard / 6-2 / Duke / Freshman
–
Duval is a high level point guard prospect who will be given the keys to the team at Duke as a freshman. While his confidence and decision making have been up and down, he’s got ideal physical attributes at the PG position. He may take some time to hit his stride, but should be among the top PGs on the college level by season’s end. Lottery might be a stretch considering his feel for the game at this point, but some scouts are very high on him. And if Duke wins it all, it will certainly help his cause.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
