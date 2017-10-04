NBA Mock Draft 2018: Power Forwards

Bagley has as much natural talent as anyone in this year’s draft, Porter included. His decision to attend Duke ensured that he’s on a national title contender, and also gives Duke the most talent on paper heading into the season, for the second year in a row. His decision also guaranteed his eligibility as Duke seems to be able to clear players in situations where no other program is able to. Some felt that he was the top talent on the high school level, Porter included, and a big season could put him in top pick contention. Bagley’s ability to perform consistently, improve his shooting and play as part of a team will be key in how highly he gets selected, and his ultimate success at the NBA level.