NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

1. Orlando: Luka Doncic
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Real Madrid / 1999
Doncic is a natural. A European MVP level guy before even being draft eligible. He’s a special talent, with an amazing feel for the game and an ability to make those around him better. But his best attribute is his playmaking ability as a PG. and with below average speed and athleticism at 6’7, his upside may be maxing out quickly. WIll he be able to consistently beat NBA level athletes off the dribble and can he consistently defend NBA athletes considering his below average foot speed? He likely ends up closer to a Toni Kukoc level player than a perennial All Star, franchise level guy, due to his athletic limitations.
2. Denver: Gary Trent Jr
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Freshman
Trent is a natural shooter and scorer with a strong basketball family background. While his game is nothing like his Pop’s, he’s got a prototypical skill set for the position. Despite lacking standout athleticism, his ability to shoot gives him a lot of intrigue. He has natural leadership ability and intangibles to overcome the athletic shortcomings.
3. Atlanta: Bruce Brown
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Miami / Freshman
Brown is an aggressive offensive player with high level speed and athleticism. He loves to get out on the break and finish at the rim in spectacular fashion. His ability to create offense for himself has made solid improvement during his short time at Miami. A big sophomore year is expected from him. If so, and if he measures well, he could easily grab a spot in the 20 range.
4. Memphis: Troy Brown
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Oregon / Sophomore
Brown should be an impact performer from day one for an Oregon team that came a play short of the national title game while missing one of their key guys. One of the most outgoing and friendly kids that you could hope to meet, Brown should benefit from his play at the lead guard position early in his HS career. He’s a versatile wing with solid athleticism and scoring ability. Adding more polish to his off the ball game will be key.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Villanova / Sophomore
Bridges is very high on some scout’s lists as he combines great length (7-foot wingspan) with an excellent outside shot. He’ll need to become more proficient at creating shots and defending as he lacks ideal foot speed. Some feel that the Villanova system is the reason that he hasn’t been more productive and blossomed into a full blown star yet. Whatever the case he’ll need to perform significantly better than he has thus far to justify a pick this high.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Kentucky / Freshman
Diallo dipped his feet in the draft waters, even athleticism testing at the NBA draft combine, and recorded one of the all time highest verticals at 44 inches. But he ultimately made the wise choice to advance his skill set at Kentucky for at least one season. He’s an elite athlete who attacks the rim with ferocity. His feel for the game and composure still must improve, but he carries a New York swagger. If his jumpshot can improve considerably, he could move way up this list.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Duke / Senior
Allen has assumed the role of the Dukie that everyone loves to hate. But in order to get that status (Laettner, Redick etc) you have to be pretty good. His ability to draw fouls by driving and flailing upon hitting contact is unlikely to be as successful at the NBA level. But in the scouting world he has some true fans for his tenacity and competitiveness. After sparking Duke’s fifth title under Coach K with his fearless effort off the bench, things have not gone so smoothly for Allen. He’ll look to boost his draft stock into being a first rounder and carry Duke to another title in his senior year.
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Central Florida / Junior
The son of Johnny Dawkins joins his pops at Central Florida and will be given every opportunity to shine. He doesn’t have the textbook shooting form that you would expect from a coaches son. But he finds ways to score. He’s a bouncy athlete that thrives in the open floor. He seemed to get a raw deal at Michigan as he fell out of favor when it appeared that he would step into a prominent role. His improvement as a playmaker, creating in isolation will be important.
