NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

Allen has assumed the role of the Dukie that everyone loves to hate. But in order to get that status (Laettner, Redick etc) you have to be pretty good. His ability to draw fouls by driving and flailing upon hitting contact is unlikely to be as successful at the NBA level. But in the scouting world he has some true fans for his tenacity and competitiveness. After sparking Duke’s fifth title under Coach K with his fearless effort off the bench, things have not gone so smoothly for Allen. He’ll look to boost his draft stock into being a first rounder and carry Duke to another title in his senior year.