NBA Mock Draft 2018: Small Forwards

Vanderbilt will miss the first few weeks of the season as it was announced in late September that he’s expected to be out for 3 months with a foot injury, meaning he likely won’t be back on the floor until early January, an obvious blow to his one and done hopes. He showed his full package of skills in the Nike Hoop Summit. He’s a high level athlete with a versatile skill set who battled the injury bug in high school. He also had some consistency issues, particularly with his offense, but if he can get and stay fully healthy and address those main concerns, he could follow in the Kentucky pattern of being a one and done.