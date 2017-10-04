No NBA GM predicts Markelle Fultz will win Rookie of the Year

Markelle Fultz was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft but is not considered a favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

NBA GM survey for 17-18:

MVP: LeBron James

Champion: Warriors

EC champ: Cavs

Best coach: Popovich

Rookie of year: Lonzo Ball

Best moves: OKC — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) October 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball was selected as the most likely candidate to take home the honor, according to the front office executives. He received 62 percent of the votes. Ben Simmons got love from 24 percent of those who made selections.

Fultz will play alongside Simmons for the Philadelphia 76ers next season. Last season, two players on the Sixers (Joel Embiid and Dario Saric) finished in the top-three for Rookie of the Year but split votes. Malcolm Brogdon won the award.

Even though no GM predicted Fultz would take home Rookie of the Year, it’s not all bad news for the former Washington Huskies star point guard.

Keith Pompey reports Fultz was tied with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Taytum for second-most votes (behind Josh Jackson) when asked which of the first-year players will be the best in five years.