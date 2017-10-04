Rahul Lal of RocketsWire.com on Houston's title hopes, Harden/Paul duo, Rockets' future and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Rahul Lal of RocketsWire.com joins Alex Kennedy to preview the Houston Rockets’ 2017-18 season and break down their long-term outlook. Here are some of the specific topics they discussed (with time-stamps):
0:30 – The launch of RocketsWire and what readers can find there.
2:35 – Does this squad have a legitimate shot at winning the title or is there still a big gap between Houston and the defending champion Golden State Warriors?
5:15 – How James Harden and Chris Paul can co-exist, and how they could thrive under head coach Mike D’Antoni.
7:35 – Rahul discusses Paul’s excitement about playing off the ball.
9:30 – Will Paul re-sign with the Rockets and potentially finish his career in Houston?
12:00 – The excellent work that members of the Rockets’ organization are doing in the Houston community following Hurricane Harvey.
16:55 – The addition of PJ Tucker and how he can help this team with his defense, toughness and attitude.
19:45 – Rahul predicts where the Rockets will finish in the Western Conference standings and how deep they’ll advance in the playoffs.
22:15 – The players’ unselfishness and willingness to make sacrifices, which has been a discussion in training camp.
