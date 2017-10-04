Trending stories: All-Star Game, Iman Shumpert, Antawn Jamison and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Los Angeles Lakers to hire Antawn Jamison for scouting role – via sports.yahoo.com
October 03 05:02 PM
Jamison will work in the scouting department under the Lakers’ top executives.
NBA All-Star Game ditches East-West format – via espn.com
October 03 03:01 PM
The players who win the fan vote from each conference for the NBA All-Star Game will pick teams composed of the remaining 22 players, with no regard to conference affiliation.
Taj Gibson becomes NBA’s first No. 67 to represent Brooklyn – via espn.com
October 03 07:12 PM
When Taj Gibson joined the Timberwolves, he decided to represent Fort Greene, Brooklyn with a jersey number that hasn’t been seen in pro basketball in 70 years.
Adams leaves Thunder preseason opener – via newsok.com
October 03 09:57 PM
OCT 3, 2017 – TULSA – Already short three rotation players, the Thunder lost another in the third quarter of Tuesday’s preseason opener. Center Steven Adams left in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against Houston at the BOK Center.
Heat’s Haslem seriously considered Cavaliers; Heat notes – via miamiherald.com
October 03 09:48 PM
Udonis Haslem revealed Tuesday he gave serious consideration to signing with Cleveland this summer.
Morris twins found not guilty in aggravated assault trail – via abc15.com
October 03 06:51 PM
NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris were found not guilty in their aggravated assault trial.
Cavs’ Shumpert talks with Lue about role – via espn.com
October 03 05:20 PM
Iman Shumpert said he had a talk with Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to clear the air after his role was reduced and he was mentioned in trade rumors.
October 03 05:46 PM
NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today a new All-Star Game format for NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles.
Miami Heat, Justise Winslow working overtime to put shooting woes behind him – via miamiherald.com
October 03 05:42 PM
For Justise Winslow, a 40 percent shooter from the field and 25.8 percent shooter from three-point range in his career, it’s been a two-year journey trying to fix his shot. Season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in January interrupted progress. But in the time since shooting coach Rob Fodor has gotten rid of Winslow’s hitch, smoothed out the flow and delivery of the shot and broken the shot down to a science for Winslow to study every night on his iPad.
Cleveland Cavaliers continue to focus on offense as Kevin Love moves to center – via cleveland.com
October 03 12:22 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be doing the same this season, as head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that last year’s starting power forward Kevin Love will slide over one spot, sending Tristan Thompson to the second unit.
3 mistakes the NBA has made in responding to Trump vs. Sports controversy – via sbnation.com
October 03 01:17 PM
Adam Silver might not be ready for the political conversations the NBA says it wants.
It’s sinking in what losing Carmelo really did for Knicks – via nypost.com
October 03 05:58 AM
Carmelo Anthony said this past weekend he feels “born again.’’ So do the Knicks. While Anthony opens in Tulsa, Okla., for his new Thunder team Tuesday against the Rockets, the Melo-free, post-Phil …
NBA Podcast: Previewing the Pacific Division – via washingtonpost.com
October 03 12:15 PM
On the latest episode of “Posting Up,” five experts preview the Pacific Division.
