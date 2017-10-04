Trending stories: All-Star Game, Iman Shumpert, Antawn Jamison and more

Adams leaves Thunder preseason opener – via newsok.com October 03 09:57 PM OCT 3, 2017 – TULSA – Already short three rotation players, the Thunder lost another in the third quarter of Tuesday’s preseason opener. Center Steven Adams left in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against Houston at the BOK Center. Shares

Heat’s Haslem seriously considered Cavaliers; Heat notes – via miamiherald.com October 03 09:48 PM Udonis Haslem revealed Tuesday he gave serious consideration to signing with Cleveland this summer. Shares

Morris twins found not guilty in aggravated assault trail – via abc15.com October 03 06:51 PM NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris were found not guilty in their aggravated assault trial. Shares

Cavs’ Shumpert talks with Lue about role – via espn.com October 03 05:20 PM Iman Shumpert said he had a talk with Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to clear the air after his role was reduced and he was mentioned in trade rumors. Shares

No more East vs. West as NBA revamps All-Star Game format – via nba.com October 03 05:46 PM NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today a new All-Star Game format for NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles. Shares

Miami Heat, Justise Winslow working overtime to put shooting woes behind him – via miamiherald.com October 03 05:42 PM For Justise Winslow, a 40 percent shooter from the field and 25.8 percent shooter from three-point range in his career, it’s been a two-year journey trying to fix his shot. Season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in January interrupted progress. But in the time since shooting coach Rob Fodor has gotten rid of Winslow’s hitch, smoothed out the flow and delivery of the shot and broken the shot down to a science for Winslow to study every night on his iPad. Shares

Cleveland Cavaliers continue to focus on offense as Kevin Love moves to center – via cleveland.com October 03 12:22 AM The Cleveland Cavaliers will be doing the same this season, as head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that last year’s starting power forward Kevin Love will slide over one spot, sending Tristan Thompson to the second unit. Shares

It’s sinking in what losing Carmelo really did for Knicks – via nypost.com October 03 05:58 AM Carmelo Anthony said this past weekend he feels “born again.’’ So do the Knicks. While Anthony opens in Tulsa, Okla., for his new Thunder team Tuesday against the Rockets, the Melo-free, post-Phil … Shares