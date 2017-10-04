USA Today Sports

Trending stories: All-Star Game, Iman Shumpert, Antawn Jamison and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 03 05:02 PM
Jamison will work in the scouting department under the Lakers’ top executives.

October 03 03:01 PM
The players who win the fan vote from each conference for the NBA All-Star Game will pick teams composed of the remaining 22 players, with no regard to conference affiliation.

October 03 07:12 PM
When Taj Gibson joined the Timberwolves, he decided to represent Fort Greene, Brooklyn with a jersey number that hasn’t been seen in pro basketball in 70 years.

October 03 09:57 PM
OCT 3, 2017 – TULSA – Already short three rotation players, the Thunder lost another in the third quarter of Tuesday’s preseason opener. Center Steven Adams left in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against Houston at the BOK Center.

October 03 09:48 PM
Udonis Haslem revealed Tuesday he gave serious consideration to signing with Cleveland this summer.

October 03 06:51 PM
NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris were found not guilty in their aggravated assault trial.

October 03 05:20 PM
Iman Shumpert said he had a talk with Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to clear the air after his role was reduced and he was mentioned in trade rumors.

October 03 05:46 PM
NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today a new All-Star Game format for NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles.

October 03 05:42 PM
For Justise Winslow, a 40 percent shooter from the field and 25.8 percent shooter from three-point range in his career, it’s been a two-year journey trying to fix his shot. Season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in January interrupted progress. But in the time since shooting coach Rob Fodor has gotten rid of Winslow’s hitch, smoothed out the flow and delivery of the shot and broken the shot down to a science for Winslow to study every night on his iPad.

October 03 12:22 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be doing the same this season, as head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that last year’s starting power forward Kevin Love will slide over one spot, sending Tristan Thompson to the second unit.

October 03 01:17 PM
Adam Silver might not be ready for the political conversations the NBA says it wants.

October 03 05:58 AM
Carmelo Anthony said this past weekend he feels “born again.’’ So do the Knicks. While Anthony opens in Tulsa, Okla., for his new Thunder team Tuesday against the Rockets, the Melo-free, post-Phil …

October 03 12:15 PM
On the latest episode of “Posting Up,” five experts preview the Pacific Division.

