Erik Gundersen of LeBronWire.com on LeBron James' MVP odds, title hopes, future and activism

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Erik Gundersen of LeBronWire.com joins Alex Kennedy to talk all things LeBron James. Here are some of the specific topics they discussed (with time-stamps):

0:20 – What is LeBronWire and what kind of content can readers find there?

3:30 – How LeBron has decided to use his voice and influence more in recent years when discussing topics that are important to him.

7:00 – LeBron turns 33 years old in December and has a lot of NBA miles on his body. How much longer can he dominate at this level?

8:30 – Why Erik believes LeBron is the favorite to win the 2017-18 MVP award (and why it could be his last).

10:15 – Breaking down the Cleveland Cavaliers’ additions and expectations for the 2017-18 season.

13:50 – Can Cleveland seriously compete with the loaded Golden State Warriors if they face off in the NBA Finals yet again?

16:55 – LeBron James Jr. is 12 years old, and some have speculated that LeBron may try to play long enough to team up with his son for one year.

19:30 – Erik ranks LeBron’s top free agency options.

23:45 – Why LeBron may continue to sign short-term deals.

25:40 – How LeBron won back the public to become a fan favorite of sorts, especially as the Warriors take on the villain role.

29:00 – Erik makes his predictions about how the Cavs and LeBron perform this season.

32:00 – Why LeBron deserves credit for maintaining an excellent image and becoming a positive role model after essentially being a child star.

