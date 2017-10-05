USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Chris Paul, Iman Shumpert, LaVar Ball and more

Trending stories: Chris Paul, Iman Shumpert, LaVar Ball and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Chris Paul, Iman Shumpert, LaVar Ball and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

NBA.com 2017-18 GM Survey – via nba.com

October 04 10:03 AM

It’s the Golden State Warriors and everybody else.

In the 16-year history of the NBA.com GM Survey, no team has been as overwhelming a favorite to win the championship as this year’s Warriors.

Shares

October 04 12:25 PM
The most famous dad in sports didn’t always hold that distinction.

Shares

October 04 10:24 AM
The jerseys were only worn for one game, but still live on today.

Shares

October 04 03:49 PM
Read more on ESPN

Shares

October 04 11:26 AM
ESPN announced today that it has hired Emmy-winning sports personality Katie Nolan. Nolan joins ESPN on October 16 and will appear across multiple platforms in a variety of projects.

Shares

October 04 12:44 PM
The eight-time All-NBA player — along with a legendary Hall of Famer — believes the partnership with a fellow All-Star point guard will be a natural fit.

Shares

October 05 12:20 AM
The veteran foward, acquitted of assault charges Tuesday, said his first priority was to join his new Celtics teammates.

Shares

October 04 10:55 PM
Iman Shumpert hurt his foot in the Cavaliers’ preseason game Wednesday and will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury Thursday.

Shares

October 04 08:05 PM
Iman Shumpert suffered a left foot injury in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday and will not return, the team said.

Shares

October 04 01:47 PM
Pat Riley addressed several issues in a Sirius XM interview.

Shares

October 04 03:17 AM
SHENZEN, China — Flying separate from his team due to a passport delay, Steve Kerr and his wife,…

Shares

October 04 01:38 PM
12-team format, plus several new rule changes highlight 2017–18 season

Shares

October 04 07:21 PM
The Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks each stood in unison for the national anthem and locked arms prior to a preseason game between the teams.

Shares

October 04 06:06 PM
After taking a few free throws, James moved beyond the 3-point line where he hoisted a handful of triples to cap his workout.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home