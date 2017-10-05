Trending stories: Chris Paul, Iman Shumpert, LaVar Ball and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
NBA.com 2017-18 GM Survey – via nba.com
October 04 10:03 AM
It’s the Golden State Warriors and everybody else.
In the 16-year history of the NBA.com GM Survey, no team has been as overwhelming a favorite to win the championship as this year’s Warriors.
Shares
How LaVar Ball trolled his way to the top – via espn.com
October 04 12:25 PM
The most famous dad in sports didn’t always hold that distinction.
Shares
How the worst NBA jersey ever became a rare collector’s item – via sbnation.com
October 04 10:24 AM
The jerseys were only worn for one game, but still live on today.
Shares
October 04 03:49 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
ESPN Hires Emmy-winning Sports Personality and Host Katie Nolan – ESPN MediaZone – via espnmediazone.com
October 04 11:26 AM
ESPN announced today that it has hired Emmy-winning sports personality Katie Nolan. Nolan joins ESPN on October 16 and will appear across multiple platforms in a variety of projects.
Shares
Chris Paul is not interested in your concerns about his pairing with James Harden – via sports.yahoo.com
October 04 12:44 PM
The eight-time All-NBA player — along with a legendary Hall of Famer — believes the partnership with a fellow All-Star point guard will be a natural fit.
Shares
Trial over, Marcus Morris free to focus on Celtics – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
October 05 12:20 AM
The veteran foward, acquitted of assault charges Tuesday, said his first priority was to join his new Celtics teammates.
Shares
Shumpert injures foot; Cavs think he’s ‘OK’ – via espn.com
October 04 10:55 PM
Iman Shumpert hurt his foot in the Cavaliers’ preseason game Wednesday and will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury Thursday.
Shares
Iman Shumpert (foot injury) will not return against Hawks – via cleveland.com
October 04 08:05 PM
Iman Shumpert suffered a left foot injury in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday and will not return, the team said.
Shares
Heat’s Riley: ‘I wouldn’t want to play against our guys’ – via miamiherald.com
October 04 01:47 PM
Pat Riley addressed several issues in a Sirius XM interview.
Shares
Steve Kerr on gun-control after Las Vegas massacre: ‘I hope… – via theathletic.com
October 04 03:17 AM
SHENZEN, China — Flying separate from his team due to a passport delay, Steve Kerr and his wife,…
Shares
New Playoff Format Coming To NBA G League – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
October 04 01:38 PM
12-team format, plus several new rule changes highlight 2017–18 season
Shares
Cavaliers, Hawks lock arms and stand for national anthem – via cleveland.com
October 04 07:21 PM
The Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks each stood in unison for the national anthem and locked arms prior to a preseason game between the teams.
Shares
LeBron James tests sore ankle, hoists 3-pointers prior to Cavaliers’ first preseason game Wednesday (video) – via cleveland.com
October 04 06:06 PM
After taking a few free throws, James moved beyond the 3-point line where he hoisted a handful of triples to cap his workout.
Comments