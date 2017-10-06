Damian Lillard, Victor Oladipo both have new albums featuring 2 Chainz

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo are known as more than just talented basketball players.

Damian Lillard's album is 🔥 and I just found out Victor Oladipo released his R&B album today. What a time. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) October 6, 2017

Lillard is also a rapper and Oladipo is an R&B singer. Both released albums this morning (Oct. 6) — it is the second by Lillard and the first from Oladipo. While they make completely different styles of music, their releases share more than just the fact that they were dropped by NBA players.

Both boast features from Grammy-Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz, who played college basketball as a point guard at Alabama State. According to ESPN, he was considered by the University of Memphis basketball team as a potential replacement for Penny Hardaway.

Chris McKee spoke with someone who was an assistant coach for the rapper (via SB Nation):

“I know you’re going to think I’m crazy, but he reminded me of George Gervin with his body type and the stuff he could do on the floor. He was real slick.”

2 Chainz is 6-foot-5, which is taller than both Lillard and Oladipo. He appears on the song “Rope A Dope” with Oladipo. His song on the D.A.M.E. Dolla project is called “ANOMALY” and he raps about improving during the offseason.

The rapper is often associated with the league. The Atlanta Hawks have co-branded merchandise with the Georgia-born rapper, including this awesome shirt.

You can listen to his song with Oladipo below. His track with Lillard can be streamed on all major platforms. NBA fans can hope that one day, Lillard and Oladipo team up on the same track.