Trending stories: Nicolas Batum injury, Mikhail Prokhorov, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

New Spur Gay will play Friday against Sacramento – via expressnews.com
October 05 05:16 PM
Rudy Gay will compete in his first game since sustaining a torn left Achilles tendon last January with the Kings.
Will heart-to-heart with Pop ignite Aldridge? – via espn.com
October 05 09:12 AM
After a disappointing playoff performance and trade rumors, LaMarcus Aldridge cleared the air with Gregg Popovich over the summer.
Ntilikina to miss Knicks’ preseason game Friday – via newsday.com
October 05 01:43 PM
GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The Knicks left for their first road preseason game Thursday without Frank Ntilikina.The rookie point guard stayed back to rest and get
Video breakdown: Xavier Munford can be a quality role player for an NBA club – via 2ways10days.com
September 08 09:00 AM
After two breakout seasons in the G League, an international stint and a successful AmeriCup showing, Munford should be high on NBA radars
Lin and Russell didn’t click at same time, but Nets still rolled – via nypost.com
October 05 11:33 PM
It may take time to get Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell clicking at the same time, or even in the same game. But early returns say the Nets may be able to get by with either one excelling — and get…
Why Cauley-Stein’s breakout season might have to wait another year – via sacbee.com
October 05 07:59 PM
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein is approaching an important season in his development, and in his third year he says he’ll be patient to show what he’s worked on.
Prokhorov inches closer to selling 49 percent stake in the Nets – via nypost.com
October 05 11:31 PM
Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov is getting closer to selling the Brooklyn Nets, sources told The Post. There are multiple suitors late in the process to buy a 49-percent stake in the struggli…
Ep. 64 – Mad Ants GM Brian Levy, coach Steve Gansey – via vigilantsports.com
October 05 01:27 PM
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Mad Ants of the NBA’s G League begin their third year under the operation of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. Owner Herb Simon purchased the franchise back in 2015, a…
The ‘Protector’ Arrives: Morris Eager to Get Started – via nba.com
October 05 05:45 PM
WALTHAM, Mass. – Every NBA team needs a protector. Not just one that protects the rim, but also one that protects his teammates. For the Boston Celtics, their protector arrived Thursday morning in the form of Marcus Morris.
October 05 10:56 AM
ORLANDO — After sprinting to 2-0 in preseason play Wednesday following a 118-71 rout at home against the Chicago Bulls with nearly their full complement of players available, the Dallas Mavericks will find themselves severely shorthanded 24 hours later as they venture out for the first time during the exhibition schedule. Traveling to Orlando to complete a back-to-back against the upstart Magic (0-1), the Mavericks (2-0) will attempt to remain unbeaten this preseason …
Dispatch from China: Warriors, Steph Curry enthrall obsessed… – via theathletic.com
October 05 12:17 PM
SHENZHEN, China — Show up 90 minutes before the Warriors tip off in basically any NBA city —…
Sources: Charlotte’s Nicolas Batum to miss 8-to-12 weeks because of elbow injury – via sports.yahoo.com
October 05 04:40 PM
Batum suffered the injury in the Hornets’ preseason game Wednesday night and had tests Thursday that confirmed a ligament tear in his left elbow.
