Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard and more

The next move on injured Charlotte Hornets guard Nic Batum comes Monday – via charlotteobserver.com
October 06 07:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets guard Nic Batum will consult with a specialist in Dallas on whether elbow surgery is necessary.
October 06 08:51 PM
Kenyon Martin says hes sorry for offending Jeremy Lin, but his hair is still hilarious.
In newcomer Lauvergne, Spurs see French connection – via expressnews.com
October 07 01:04 AM
If Joffrey Lauvergne’s game looks at all like Boris Diaw’s, there is a reason for that
The most valuable returning rights players for the 2017–18 G League season – via 2ways10days.com
October 06 09:39 AM
Returning rights are unique to this league and since they are held for so long, they become extremely valuable
October 07 12:20 AM
The Sacramento Kings started five young players and rested their veterans in a 113-93 preseason loss to the more physical San Antonio Spurs on Friday, October 6, 2017.
Carmelo Anthony energized with the Thunder: ‘This is Melo having fun again’ – via sports.yahoo.com
October 06 03:08 PM
After his escape from New York, Anthony is ready for his fresh start in the West.
Dwyane Wade turns back the clock with reverse slam (video) – via cleveland.com
October 06 08:48 PM
Wade drove baseline, around two confused Pacers defenders, went to the other side of the hoop and threw down a reverse jam.
For a man coming off an Achilles, Rudy Gay looks good as he prepares to make his Spurs debut tonight against the Kings. – via espn.com
October 06 07:10 PM
Small forward questions linger for Heat; Heat nuggets – via miamiherald.com
October 06 12:37 PM
The Heat’s starting group hasn’t been great through two preseason games. But some eye-opening numbers make a case for Rodney McGruder.
Dwyane Wade great but Cavaliers reserves stumble in 106-102 loss to Indiana – via cleveland.com
October 06 09:45 PM
Dwyane Wade scored 20 points but the Cavs lost a preseason game to the Pacers.
Knicks’ GM Scott Perry preaching patience – via northjersey.com
October 06 07:19 PM
Knicks’ general manager Scott Perry spoke Friday about the task in front of him.
Dwyane Wade believes change to playoff seeding would be great for NBA, will happen in future – via cleveland.com
October 06 11:28 AM
Earlier this week, in the annual survey, general mangers were asked to vote on a variety of topics, including what rule is in most need of change. With 27 percent of the vote, playoff seeding got the nod.
October 06 10:35 AM
By John DentonOct. 6, 2017 ORLANDO – NBA teams can never have too many great basketball minds around, and that designation certainly applies to Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady and the Orlando Magic. T-Mac is back, and that figures to be a very good thing once again for a Magic franchise that rode McGrady’s on-court brilliance from 2000-04. McGrady, 38, was named a special assistant to CEO Alex Martins on Friday by the Magic.
Damian Lillard is Dropping a New Album—and He’s Doing It His Way – via bleacherreport.com
October 06 04:07 PM
Wale and Damian Lillard were already friends. It was June 9, 2013, and the occasion was a “Block Party” set up in Oracle Arena’s parking lot for Bay Area radio station 106 KMEL’s Summer Jam…
