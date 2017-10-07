USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard and more

Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 06 07:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets guard Nic Batum will consult with a specialist in Dallas on whether elbow surgery is necessary.

Shares

October 06 08:51 PM
Kenyon Martin says hes sorry for offending Jeremy Lin, but his hair is still hilarious.

Shares

October 07 01:04 AM
If Joffrey Lauvergne’s game looks at all like Boris Diaw’s, there is a reason for that

Shares

October 06 09:39 AM
Returning rights are unique to this league and since they are held for so long, they become extremely valuable

Shares

October 07 12:20 AM
The Sacramento Kings started five young players and rested their veterans in a 113-93 preseason loss to the more physical San Antonio Spurs on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Shares

October 06 03:08 PM
After his escape from New York, Anthony is ready for his fresh start in the West.

Shares

October 06 08:48 PM
Wade drove baseline, around two confused Pacers defenders, went to the other side of the hoop and threw down a reverse jam.

Shares

October 06 12:37 PM
The Heat’s starting group hasn’t been great through two preseason games. But some eye-opening numbers make a case for Rodney McGruder.

Shares

October 06 09:45 PM
Dwyane Wade scored 20 points but the Cavs lost a preseason game to the Pacers.

Shares

October 06 07:19 PM
Knicks’ general manager Scott Perry spoke Friday about the task in front of him.

Shares

October 06 11:28 AM
Earlier this week, in the annual survey, general mangers were asked to vote on a variety of topics, including what rule is in most need of change. With 27 percent of the vote, playoff seeding got the nod.

Shares

October 06 10:35 AM
By John DentonOct. 6, 2017 ORLANDO – NBA teams can never have too many great basketball minds around, and that designation certainly applies to Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady and the Orlando Magic. T-Mac is back, and that figures to be a very good thing once again for a Magic franchise that rode McGrady’s on-court brilliance from 2000-04. McGrady, 38, was named a special assistant to CEO Alex Martins on Friday by the Magic.

Shares

October 06 04:07 PM
Wale and Damian Lillard were already friends. It was June 9, 2013, and the occasion was a “Block Party” set up in Oracle Arena’s parking lot for Bay Area radio station 106 KMEL’s Summer Jam…

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home