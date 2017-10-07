Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard and more

In newcomer Lauvergne, Spurs see French connection – via expressnews.com October 07 01:04 AM If Joffrey Lauvergne’s game looks at all like Boris Diaw’s, there is a reason for that Shares

Dwyane Wade turns back the clock with reverse slam (video) – via cleveland.com October 06 08:48 PM Wade drove baseline, around two confused Pacers defenders, went to the other side of the hoop and threw down a reverse jam.

Small forward questions linger for Heat; Heat nuggets – via miamiherald.com October 06 12:37 PM The Heat's starting group hasn't been great through two preseason games. But some eye-opening numbers make a case for Rodney McGruder.

Knicks' GM Scott Perry preaching patience – via northjersey.com October 06 07:19 PM Knicks' general manager Scott Perry spoke Friday about the task in front of him.

Dwyane Wade believes change to playoff seeding would be great for NBA, will happen in future – via cleveland.com October 06 11:28 AM Earlier this week, in the annual survey, general mangers were asked to vote on a variety of topics, including what rule is in most need of change. With 27 percent of the vote, playoff seeding got the nod.