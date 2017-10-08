Pelicans' Rajon Rondo is reportedly expected to miss one month

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo, who signed a one-year deal during the offseason, will miss time due to a sports hernia.

Rondo originally left the preseason game with an apparent groin injury, though it appears his ailment may be more serious.

Markieff Morris is expected to miss between six and eight weeks with the same injury for the Wizards this season. Jamal Murray, meanwhile, played while suffering from the core muscle issue and he did not miss a single game last year.

As with all injuries, there are different grades. Jamal Murray played all last season with a sports hernia. Markieff Morris is out 6-8 weeks — Kumar (@FearTheBrown) October 8, 2017

New Orleans would sincerely benefit from Rondo at full health. The team has already lost wingman Solomon Hill (hamstring surgery) and rookie point guard Frank Jackson (foot fracture) due to recent injuries.

Ian Clark, who also signed with the team this offseason, is a natural point guard. E’Twauan Moore and Jordan Crawford are both shooting guards who have experience playing point guard. Tony Allen, 35, has also played point guard in the past.