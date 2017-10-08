Trending stories: James Harden, Thabo Sefolosha, Connie Hawkins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
James Harden fires back at Kevin McHale: – via espn.com
October 07 03:25 PM
Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha rescues woman from drowning in Utah river – via cbssports.com
October 07 02:26 PM
Utah’s offseason acquisition came to the woman’s rescue after she had capsized her raft
Rockets’ James Harden fires back at former coach: ‘He’s a clown’ – via chron.com
October 07 04:27 PM
Rockets guard James Harden, describing himself as “upset” at former Rockets coach Kevin McHale’s comment that Harden is not a leader, hit back on Saturday and hit hard. “He’s a clown. Honestly,” Harden said.
Harden fires back at McHale: ‘He’s a clown’ – via espn.com
October 07 05:03 PM
Rockets guard James Harden didn’t taken too kindly to former coach Kevin McHale’s comments about his leadership skills, saying McHale “never taught me anything to be a leader” during their three-plus seasons together in Houston.
Sources: Jazz guard Exum might miss season – via espn.com
October 07 12:11 PM
Dante Exum, who averaged 6.2 points and 2.0 rebounds last season, may miss the entire season with a separate shoulder, sources told ESPN.
Connie Hawkins, Pioneering N.B.A. Hall of Famer, Dies at 75 – via nytimes.com
October 07 04:21 PM
Hawkins, who made his N.B.A. debut at 27 after being tainted by scandal, became “one of basketball’s great innovators,” the Phoenix Suns said.
Paul’s defensive-first attitude makes him perfect fit for Spurs – via expressnews.com
October 07 04:54 PM
Coach Gregg Popovich and his staff love rookie Brandon Paul’s passion for defending.
Connie Hawkins: A legend where the tall tales were usually true – via nypost.com
October 07 05:10 PM
It is a story Lou Carnesecca has probably told a thousand times by now, because Looie is, always was, one of the great curators and protectors of New York City basketball. The funny thing was, the …
Russell Westbrook on chemistry with Carmelo Anthony, Paul George: ‘It’s a season-long thing’ – via newsok.com
October 07 04:30 PM
OCT 7, 2017 – Russell Westbrook saw his first minutes of the preseason Friday. He’ll get more on Sunday, according to Billy Donovan.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ new-look starting group flourishing, having fun together — even without LeBron James – via cleveland.com
October 07 09:32 AM
It’s only the preseason and the final outcome doesn’t matter this time of year, but these new-look Cavaliers have been able to flourish offensively without their leader — both in practice and in the first two exhibition games.
