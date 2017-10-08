USA Today Sports

Trending stories: James Harden, Thabo Sefolosha, Connie Hawkins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 07 03:25 PM
October 07 02:26 PM
Utah’s offseason acquisition came to the woman’s rescue after she had capsized her raft

October 07 04:27 PM
Rockets guard James Harden, describing himself as “upset” at former Rockets coach Kevin McHale’s comment that Harden is not a leader, hit back on Saturday and hit hard. “He’s a clown. Honestly,” Harden said.

October 07 05:03 PM
Rockets guard James Harden didn’t taken too kindly to former coach Kevin McHale’s comments about his leadership skills, saying McHale “never taught me anything to be a leader” during their three-plus seasons together in Houston.

October 07 12:11 PM
Dante Exum, who averaged 6.2 points and 2.0 rebounds last season, may miss the entire season with a separate shoulder, sources told ESPN.

October 07 04:21 PM
Hawkins, who made his N.B.A. debut at 27 after being tainted by scandal, became “one of basketball’s great innovators,” the Phoenix Suns said.

October 07 04:54 PM
Coach Gregg Popovich and his staff love rookie Brandon Paul’s passion for defending.

October 07 05:10 PM
It is a story Lou Carnesecca has probably told a thousand times by now, because Looie is, always was, one of the great curators and protectors of New York City basketball. The funny thing was, the …

October 07 04:30 PM
OCT 7, 2017 – Russell Westbrook saw his first minutes of the preseason Friday. He’ll get more on Sunday, according to Billy Donovan.

October 07 09:32 AM
It’s only the preseason and the final outcome doesn’t matter this time of year, but these new-look Cavaliers have been able to flourish offensively without their leader — both in practice and in the first two exhibition games.

