Carmelo Anthony could join the exclusive Triple Crown club this season

Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony will play for a contender after he failed to make the postseason four years in a row.

While with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, Anthony has made it past the first round of the playoffs just twice during his fourteen professional seasons. But now teamed up with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, the Thunder will be a competitive force in the Western Conference.

Despite failed attempts at a run towards an NBA championship during his career, it’s worth mentioning Anthony has won the NCAA title as well as an Olympic gold medal. If he can take home the Larry O’Brien trophy with his new team, he would join an impressive group.

#FunFact Michael Jordan is one of 7 in the Triple Crown Club (NCAA title, NBA title, and an Olympic Gold medal). #TarHeelNation — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) July 1, 2016

Only seven basketball players have ever won all three titles. Clyde Lovellette (Kansas), Bill Russell (San Francisco), K.C. Jones (San Francisco), Jerry Lucas (Ohio State), Quinn Buckner (Indiana), Michael Jordan (North Carolina) and Magic Johnson (Michigan State).

As the most recent player to accomplish the feat, Johnson took home the NCAA title in 1979. He won his first of five NBA titles in 1980 and then finished the accomplishment in 1992 while with the infamous Dream Team.

Before Anthony was traded to Oklahoma City, the Thunder had an implied probability of 1.49 percent of winning the 2018 league championship. But with him on the squad, the odds jumped to 5.88 percent.

It’s still not likely that Anthony joins the likes of Russell and Jordan, though stranger things have happened in basketball.