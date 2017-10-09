Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas' new agent, Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Rajon Rondo out with sports hernia, could miss month – via nba.nbcsports.com
October 09 07:51 AM
Jrue Holiday slid back over to the point and was joined by E’Twaun Moore in the starting backcourt.
Five takeaways as Kings’ comeback effort falls short in loss to Lakers – via nbcsports.com
October 08 11:43 PM
After trailing by 12 points at the half, the Kings found their way and fought back, but it wasn’t enough in a preseason loss to the Lakers.
Porzingis to meet with Knicks’ doctors about sore hip – via newsday.com
October 09 12:22 AM
Kristaps Porzingis will meet with Knicks’ doctors Monday to get his right hip checked. Porzingis sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 117-83 loss
Hammon relishes opportunity to hold clipboard – via expressnews.com
October 08 09:36 PM
With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich watching from the stands, assistant coach Becky Hammon handled the head coaching duties for the first half of the Spurs’ 122-100 win over Denver on Sunday.
For Spurs, preseason has been 3-season – via expressnews.com
October 08 09:07 PM
The Spurs made 16 3-pointers to beat the Nuggets, perhaps a hint of things to come in the regular season
NBA mulls re-seeding teams 1-16 in playoffs – via espn.com
October 08 08:21 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver stressed that the league is not married to an 82-game schedule and that the possibility of seeding teams regardless of conference affiliation in the playoffs from No. 1 to No. 16 will be discussed.
Tyronn Lue apologized to Channing Frye for losing his rotation spot with Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
October 08 06:32 PM
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told Channing Frye that, barring injury, he’s not going to play much this season, and apologized for it.
Nearly nameless Cavaliers lose to Washington Wizards, 102-94 – via cleveland.com
October 08 05:26 PM
Jeff Green scored 19 points but the Cavaliers fell to 0-3 in the preseason.
Lakers’ Lonzo Ball to miss second straight preseason game with ankle sprain – via ocregister.com
October 08 04:07 PM
Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers will miss his second straight preseason game due to an ankle sprain
Isaiah Thomas hired Aaron Goodwin as his new agent – via cleveland.com
October 08 02:41 PM
Isaiah Thomas hired Aaron Goodwin has his new agent to represent him in what the two-time All-Star point guard hopes will be a lucrative free agency next summer.
Cavaliers resting top players against Wizards so they can play with LeBron James this week – via cleveland.com
October 08 01:59 PM
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is sitting his top seven players from Sunday’s preseason game against the Washington Wizards so they can all play alongside LeBron James in the remaining two exhibition contests.
For ‘Olympic Melo,’ a golden opportunity in OKC – via newsok.com
October 08 09:54 AM
OCT 7, 2017 – Carmelo Anthony’s performance in the Olympics is the stuff of legend. Could it be a blueprint for how he’ll fit with the Thunder?
Five things to take away from Warriors’ 142-110 preseason win over Minnesota – via mercurynews.com
October 08 11:05 AM
After a rough start, the Warriors exerted their dominance with countless highlight-reels — including 40 points from Stephen Curry — en route to a 142-110 victory over the Minnesota Timb…
Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Sharp on the State of Basketball Twitter, Sports Writing, and the Wizards – via truthaboutit.net
October 08 11:49 AM
Andrew Sharp has become a staple in the ever so popular and growing dialogue of NBA basketball on the internet. So it was only right to get his opinions on the
