Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas' new agent, Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony

Rajon Rondo out with sports hernia, could miss month – via nba.nbcsports.com October 09 07:51 AM Jrue Holiday slid back over to the point and was joined by E'Twaun Moore in the starting backcourt.

Five takeaways as Kings' comeback effort falls short in loss to Lakers – via nbcsports.com October 08 11:43 PM After trailing by 12 points at the half, the Kings found their way and fought back, but it wasn't enough in a preseason loss to the Lakers.

Porzingis to meet with Knicks' doctors about sore hip – via newsday.com October 09 12:22 AM Kristaps Porzingis will meet with Knicks' doctors Monday to get his right hip checked. Porzingis sat out the second half of Sunday night's 117-83 loss

Hammon relishes opportunity to hold clipboard – via expressnews.com October 08 09:36 PM With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich watching from the stands, assistant coach Becky Hammon handled the head coaching duties for the first half of the Spurs' 122-100 win over Denver on Sunday.

For Spurs, preseason has been 3-season – via expressnews.com October 08 09:07 PM The Spurs made 16 3-pointers to beat the Nuggets, perhaps a hint of things to come in the regular season

NBA mulls re-seeding teams 1-16 in playoffs – via espn.com October 08 08:21 PM Commissioner Adam Silver stressed that the league is not married to an 82-game schedule and that the possibility of seeding teams regardless of conference affiliation in the playoffs from No. 1 to No. 16 will be discussed.

Isaiah Thomas hired Aaron Goodwin as his new agent – via cleveland.com October 08 02:41 PM Isaiah Thomas hired Aaron Goodwin has his new agent to represent him in what the two-time All-Star point guard hopes will be a lucrative free agency next summer.

Cavaliers resting top players against Wizards so they can play with LeBron James this week – via cleveland.com October 08 01:59 PM Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is sitting his top seven players from Sunday's preseason game against the Washington Wizards so they can all play alongside LeBron James in the remaining two exhibition contests.

For 'Olympic Melo,' a golden opportunity in OKC – via newsok.com October 08 09:54 AM OCT 7, 2017 – Carmelo Anthony's performance in the Olympics is the stuff of legend. Could it be a blueprint for how he'll fit with the Thunder?

Five things to take away from Warriors' 142-110 preseason win over Minnesota – via mercurynews.com October 08 11:05 AM After a rough start, the Warriors exerted their dominance with countless highlight-reels — including 40 points from Stephen Curry — en route to a 142-110 victory over the Minnesota Timb…