Derrick Rose made LeBron James, Dwyane Wade recruiting video in 2010

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose discussed when current teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were free agents seven years ago.

Rose, who was then with the Chicago Bulls, was coming off his first NBA All-Star Game appearance that season. James and Wade, who had played together in the 2008 Olympics for the United States, both explored free agency during the 2010 offseason.

Derrick Rose just said that he filmed a recruiting video in 2010 that the Bulls sent to Wade, LBJ, Bosh. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 10, 2017

In a recent interview, Rose said he made a video to recruit the players to join him on the Bulls. Wade, like Rose, is also originally from Chicago and the interest may have been serious.

Henry Thomas, who represents Wade, once opened up about the recruiting process from 2010 (via ESPN):

“I think it was very close. We obviously — before the process started — we talked about how we were going to handle it. Once we began and once the presentations were made, the Bulls’ presentation was as good as any — if not better.”

Wade and James have both said there was a brief period when they thought they would play for Chicago. In fact, they may have signed with the Bulls if the Heat hadn’t signed Chris Bosh.

Wade said Chicago was a top option in 2010 but Chris Bosh changed things for he and LeBron. Said as a basketball fit Miami made sense — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) October 13, 2016

Wade, of course, elected to stay with Miami and won three championships with James and Bosh. But he did end up playing for his hometown Bulls last season.

During the 2010 offseason, the Bulls ended up with Carlos Boozer as well as Kyle Korver and Omer Asik. And during the regular season, Rose won the 2011 NBA MVP Award. He was the youngest player in league history to win the honor.

Now over seven years later, Rose will finally have the opportunity to play with both Wade and James and contend for his first NBA championship.