Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Klay Thompson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Rating NBA tiers: Warriors to worst and every team between – via espn.com
October 09 09:21 AM
After a whirlwind summer, Zach Lowe zooms out to take stock of each team heading into 2017-18.
Shares
Sources: Embiid, 76ers reach $148M extension – via espn.com
October 09 05:39 PM
76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148-million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension, league sources told ESPN.
Shares
MSG broadcasters take shots at Porzingis – via newsday.com
October 09 10:34 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is already having a tough year, and the season hasn’t even started. First, there was the injury — Porzingis hurt his hip in
Shares
Breakfast with the Blazers: Halfway through preseason, defense ‘solid’ – via nbcsports.com
October 09 12:31 PM
Blazers are halfway through the preseason, what have we learned?
Shares
Power Lunch: Live chat with Thunder writer Brett Dawson – via newsok.com
October 09 11:16 AM
OCT 9, 2017 – Talk Thunder basketball with Brett Dawson at 11 a.m.
Shares
Bogdan Bogdanovic stars in a Serbian music video – via eurohoops.net
October 10 05:30 AM
Shares
Lakers Practice Notes & Video: Magic & Walton’s Message To Brandon Ingram – via lakersnation.com
October 09 09:23 PM
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton and Magic Johnson have a message for Brandon Ingram amidst preseason struggles and videos and notes from practice.
Shares
Kevin Love, Derrick Rose play key roles in Dwyane Wade starting for Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
October 09 07:37 PM
It starts with Love, who replaces non-shooter Tristan Thompson in the starting lineup.
Shares
For Spurs’ Murray, a crash course in replacing a legend – via expressnews.com
October 09 05:49 PM
Tabbed as Tony Parker’s temporary replacement, Dejounte Murray has had a mixed bag of a preseason
Shares
Watch: Klay Thompson’s new Anta commercial is classic #ChinaKlay – via mercurynews.com
October 09 04:28 PM
Klay had another weird-yet-lovable moment with his new Anta Shoes TV spot for the Gold-Blooded KT3s.
Comments