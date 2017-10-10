Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Klay Thompson and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 09 09:21 AM
After a whirlwind summer, Zach Lowe zooms out to take stock of each team heading into 2017-18.

October 09 05:39 PM
76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148-million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

October 09 10:34 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is already having a tough year, and the season hasn’t even started. First, there was the injury — Porzingis hurt his hip in

October 09 12:31 PM
Blazers are halfway through the preseason, what have we learned?

October 09 11:16 AM
OCT 9, 2017 – Talk Thunder basketball with Brett Dawson at 11 a.m.

October 10 05:30 AM

October 09 09:23 PM
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton and Magic Johnson have a message for Brandon Ingram amidst preseason struggles and videos and notes from practice.

October 09 07:37 PM
It starts with Love, who replaces non-shooter Tristan Thompson in the starting lineup.

October 09 05:49 PM
Tabbed as Tony Parker’s temporary replacement, Dejounte Murray has had a mixed bag of a preseason

October 09 04:28 PM
Klay had another weird-yet-lovable moment with his new Anta Shoes TV spot for the Gold-Blooded KT3s.

