Carmelo Anthony may no longer have a signature shoe with Jordan brand

Oklahoma City Thunder star forward Carmelo Anthony has a long relationship with the Jordan brand, highlighted by 13 signature shoe models.

Anthony’s tenure as an athlete with a signature shoe is the fifth-longest in basketball history. It’s also the second-longest among active players in the NBA behind just LeBron James.

Breaking: Carmelo Anthony's "Melo" line with Jordan Brand is coming to a close. New on @ESPN:https://t.co/cD4wqq55PS — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 11, 2017

Sneaker expert Nick DePaula reported that Anthony will no longer have a signature shoe, though he will still be a prominently featured figure for the Jordan brand (via ESPN):

“Jordan Brand is halting the Melo shoe series after 13 models, according to industry sources, making last season’s Melo M13 sneaker the final model of the line. Though he has continued wearing the M13 during Thunder preseason games, it’s expected that Anthony will wear a combination of shoes from the brand this upcoming year, such as the Air Jordan XXXII, custom editions of retro models, and possibly even a remixed version of his very first signature model.”

According to Bleacher Report, however, the company says “no decisions have been finalized” about the future of the shoe.

Carmelo Anthony denies report his Melo line at Jordan Brand is closing and calls it "false news." pic.twitter.com/wkzuKssD6Z — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 11, 2017

When asked about the rumor, Anthony said he “just signed an extension” with the shoe company and doesn’t buy into any false news. Anthony did renew his contract with the brand in January 2017.

Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, Gary Payton and Penny Hardaway all once had signature shoes that ended during their playing career. If this also happened to ‘Melo, it wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Anthony, of course, is coming from a huge media market in New York to a much smaller market in Oklahoma City.