Season preview: Sacramento Kings

STAYING: Willie Cauley-Stein, Buddy Hield, Kosta Koufos, Skal Labissiere, Georgios Papagiannis, Malachi Richardson and Garrett Temple.

ADDED: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Fenerbahce), Vince Carter (Memphis), Jack Cooley (Ludwigsburg), De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky), Harry Giles (Duke), George Hill (Utah), Justin Jackson (North Carolina), Matt Jones (Duke), Frank Mason (Kansas), Zach Randolph (Memphis) and JaKarr Sampson (Iowa Wolves).

GONE: Arron Afflalo (Sacramento), Darren Collison (Indiana), Tyreke Evans (Memphis), Langston Galloway (Detroit), Rudy Gay (San Antonio), Ty Lawson (Shandong Golden Stars), Ben McLemore (Memphis) and Anthony Tolliver (Detroit).

STRENGTHS: They have truly upgraded the point guard position with high-quality veteran George Hill, an efficient player on both ends of the court, and promising Kentucky product De’Aaron Fox … Buddy Hield looked pretty good late last season with Sacramento … They might have something good going at shooting guard with him and Euroleague star Bogdan Bogdanovic.

WEAKNESSES: Bad franchise culture … Best-case scenarios rarely happen with this team … DeMarcus Cousins was not the sole source of dysfunctionality in Sacramento, but he was indeed their only star quality player … There’s nobody anywhere near his talent on this team … Scoring the ball is going to be a problem for them … Only one of Sacramento’s six most-used players last season remains a King … Chemistry is going to be one of their many issues.

PREDICTION: 5th in the Pacific Division, 15th in the Western Conference.

SALARIES: