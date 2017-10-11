Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony's sneakers, Jemele Hill, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
October 10 11:36 PM
Carmelo Anthony will remain a Jordan Brand endorser, but will no longer have his own signature model with the company, sources told ESPN.
ESPN Fed Jemele Hill To The Wolves – via gq.com
October 10 12:47 PM
The only thing grosser than ESPN suspending Hill was ESPN’s disingenuous statement about it.
Tales from China: A look back at the Warriors’ trip to the… – via theathletic.com
October 09 09:00 PM
When you’re flying direct from Oakland to China and have never been, you kind of just assume the…
LeBron James empathizes with Browns’ troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon – via cleveland.com
October 11 12:30 AM
While the Cavs star expressed his support for Gordon on social media, James elaborated on that a little more, explaining why he could empathize.
Popovich Comments on Importance of 3-pointer in Today’s NBA – via projectspurs.com
October 10 08:17 PM
AT&T; CENTER – Prior to the San Antonio Spurs’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic Tuesday, San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich was asked about how a team can transition from two di…
Spurs coaches take notice of Aldridge’s leadership – via expressnews.com
October 10 10:47 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said 12th year pro LaMarcus Aldridge has done a good job communicating with his teammates and coaches during training camp.
As Simmons moves on, so do the Spurs – via expressnews.com
October 11 12:04 AM
Jonathon Simmons played a key role in Orlando’s preseason win over the Spurs on Tuesday
LeBron James was ‘off’ against Bulls, questions his own status for preseason finale – via cleveland.com
October 11 12:03 AM
LeBron James said his timing was ‘off’ in his first game back with the Cavs, and isn’t sure if he’ll play in the preseason finale Friday.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls preseason game No. 4: Live updates and chat – via cleveland.com
October 10 08:06 PM
Get the latest updates and analysis on the Cleveland Cavaliers fourth preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Derrick Rose switches hands midair, completes fancy left-handed layup against old team (video) – via cleveland.com
October 10 09:00 PM
Running the bench unit, a role head coach Tyronn Lue has given him, Rose helped erase a Chicago lead in the first few minutes of the second quarter, a stretch highlighted by a fancy layup.
Kings make three roster moves, waive veteran point guard – via nbcsports.com
October 10 05:38 PM
A day after dropping their preseason game against the Blazers, the Kings waived guard Marcus Williams and signed two guards.
Sean Kilpatrick now has his own signature shoe with AND1 – via 2ways10days.com
October 10 03:49 PM
Though he was a star at Cincinnati, Kilpatrick went undrafted and toiled away in the G League before getting his chance to shine with…
Heat shares key message with Waiters; New lineup intrigues – via miamiherald.com
October 10 04:40 PM
The Heat is pushing Dion Waiters to be more efficient.
This is Jemele Hill – via theundefeated.com
October 10 03:34 PM
