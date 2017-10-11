USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony's sneakers, Jemele Hill, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 10 11:36 PM
Carmelo Anthony will remain a Jordan Brand endorser, but will no longer have his own signature model with the company, sources told ESPN.

October 10 12:47 PM
The only thing grosser than ESPN suspending Hill was ESPN’s disingenuous statement about it.

October 09 09:00 PM
When you’re flying direct from Oakland to China and have never been, you kind of just assume the…

October 11 12:30 AM
While the Cavs star expressed his support for Gordon on social media, James elaborated on that a little more, explaining why he could empathize.

October 10 08:17 PM
AT&T; CENTER – Prior to the San Antonio Spurs’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic Tuesday, San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich was asked about how a team can transition from two di…

October 10 10:47 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said 12th year pro LaMarcus Aldridge has done a good job communicating with his teammates and coaches during training camp.

As Simmons moves on, so do the Spurs – via expressnews.com

October 11 12:04 AM
Jonathon Simmons played a key role in Orlando’s preseason win over the Spurs on Tuesday

October 11 12:03 AM
LeBron James said his timing was ‘off’ in his first game back with the Cavs, and isn’t sure if he’ll play in the preseason finale Friday.

October 10 08:06 PM
Get the latest updates and analysis on the Cleveland Cavaliers fourth preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

October 10 09:00 PM
Running the bench unit, a role head coach Tyronn Lue has given him, Rose helped erase a Chicago lead in the first few minutes of the second quarter, a stretch highlighted by a fancy layup.

October 10 05:38 PM
A day after dropping their preseason game against the Blazers, the Kings waived guard Marcus Williams and signed two guards.

October 10 03:49 PM
Though he was a star at Cincinnati, Kilpatrick went undrafted and toiled away in the G League before getting his chance to shine with…

October 10 04:40 PM
The Heat is pushing Dion Waiters to be more efficient.

This is Jemele Hill – via theundefeated.com

October 10 03:34 PM
