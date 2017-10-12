14 things you may not know about Steve Nash

1. He’s the lone NBA player to shoot better than 51 percent in two-point shots, 40 percent in threes and 90 percent in free throws

2. Isiah Thomas is the player he admired the most growing up

3. He was cut from Canada’s junior national team by Kelly Olynyk‘s father

4. He was outspoken against the war in Iraq

5. He averaged 7.2 ppg and 3.8 apg on 43.8 percent shooting his first four years in the NBA

6. The Suns traded him to Dallas for Pat Garrity, Martin Muursepp, Bubba Wells and a first-round pick that was used to select Shawn Marion

7. He finished Top 3 in the vote for Most Improved Player two years in a row

8. His highest NBA salary was $13.1 million back in 2009-10

He was the 33rd best-paid player that season

9. He only finished in the Top 7 in the MVP vote three times

10. He played his last NBA game almost 11 years after his last game with Canada

11. He’s the only player to average 10 points and 10 assists after his age 34 season

He did it three times

12. He’s married to a former Pepperdine volleyball player

13. He’s the only NBA player born in South Africa

14. He’s part owner of Spanish soccer club Mallorca

And would really love to be a part owner of Tottenham, the team he roots for