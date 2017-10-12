Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 11 10:42 AM
“I’m unsure if I’m still on the team. Am I really a part of this process? Am I really a part of this culture?”

October 10 10:51 PM
Joel Embiid’s max extension includes a clause that protects the Sixers financially if he’s lost because of a contractually agreed upon injury that causes him to miss a certain amount of time.

October 11 07:56 PM
Former Duke star Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers over the summer, says he enjoys being a Celtic and living in Boston.

October 11 10:31 AM
In the past three years, the Warriors have won two NBA titles with the most explosive offense in history. This is the inside tale of how it all began — on a plate of appetizers.

Super Rudy Block – via nba.com

October 11 05:03 PM
How many blocks can you get? Play now!

October 11 08:22 AM
J.R. Smith said “absolutely” he is frustrated that he lost his place in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup to Dwyane Wade, though neither he nor Tristan Thompson aim to make trouble now that they’re both coming off the bench.

October 11 02:17 PM
Isaiah Thomas has hinted over the past few weeks that he is still bitter about the trade that sent him from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas feeling betrayed by Danny Ainge and…

October 11 03:22 PM
LeBron James (sprained ankle) is shut down for the rest of the preseason.

October 11 07:28 PM
Rondo and his Pelicans teammate DeMarcus Cousins talked to The Vertical’s Shams Charania about how his leadership on the floor has set him up for life after his playing days.

October 11 09:33 AM
Key items to watch for when following this year’s draft

October 11 04:41 PM
Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau saw the growth coming during the development of Yao Ming. Commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA’s continued cultivation of 1.3 billion potential fans in China has created knowledgeable customers who are ready to spend.

October 11 05:26 PM
The Warriors are planning to give victims of the North Bay Fire a well-needed assist. They are among the Bay Area teams that plan to donate a collective $450,000 to support Wine Country fire relief…

October 11 05:25 PM
After reviewing the film hours after the sloppy 108-94 loss, both Lue and Kevin Love admitted the Eastern Conference champs have some kinks to work out before the opener against Boston on Oct. 17.

October 11 10:03 AM
On Tuesday, that five-man lineup — Rose, Thompson, Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and Jeff Green — looked in midseason form.

