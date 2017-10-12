Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and more

Sources: Embiid deal has specific injury clause – via espn.com October 10 10:51 PM Joel Embiid’s max extension includes a clause that protects the Sixers financially if he’s lost because of a contractually agreed upon injury that causes him to miss a certain amount of time. Shares

J.R. Smith 'absolutely' frustrated by benching, embraces new Cavaliers role – via cleveland.com October 11 08:22 AM J.R. Smith said "absolutely" he is frustrated that he lost his place in the Cavaliers' starting lineup to Dwyane Wade, though neither he nor Tristan Thompson aim to make trouble now that they're both coming off the bench.

Isaiah Thomas says he may never speak to Danny Ainge again – via celticswire.com October 11 02:17 PM Isaiah Thomas has hinted over the past few weeks that he is still bitter about the trade that sent him from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas feeling betrayed by Danny Ainge and…

Exclusive: Rajon Rondo on wanting to be a head coach – via sports.yahoo.com October 11 07:28 PM Rondo and his Pelicans teammate DeMarcus Cousins talked to The Vertical's Shams Charania about how his leadership on the floor has set him up for life after his playing days.

NBA keeps hitting from long distance in world's biggest nation – via espn.com October 11 04:41 PM Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau saw the growth coming during the development of Yao Ming. Commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA's continued cultivation of 1.3 billion potential fans in China has created knowledgeable customers who are ready to spend.

Warriors among Bay Area teams to donate $450,000 to Wine Country fire relief efforts – via mercurynews.com October 11 05:26 PM The Warriors are planning to give victims of the North Bay Fire a well-needed assist. They are among the Bay Area teams that plan to donate a collective $450,000 to support Wine Country fire relief…