Lakers hire 19-year-old international scout, youngest in NBA history

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to rebuild their front office, their latest addition to the team is already a historic development.

Source: Lakers hire 19-year-old Turkish insider Can Pelister as the youngest international scout of all time. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) October 13, 2017

According to David Pick, the organization has hired Can Pelister. The 19-year-old is reportedly the youngest to ever hold such a position for an NBA team.

Pelister, who is based in Istanbul, is considered a Turkish basketball insider. Players from Turkey active right now include Enes Kanter (Knicks), Cedi Osman (Cavaliers) and Furkan Kokmaz (76ers).

Omer Yurtseven, a 19-year-old big man who plays college basketball for North Carolina State, is originally from Istanbul and he once scored 91 points in a Turkish U-18 basketball game.

Fenerbahçe, located in Istanbul, is a Turkish basketball team that won the Euroleague title last season. Bogdan Bogdanović (Kings), Bojan Bogdanović (Pacers) and Ömer Aşık (Pelicans) all played for the Turkish club immediately before their NBA debut.

The young Pelister, meanwhile, will bring a unique perspective to the Lakers scouting department.

Experience, it seems, will vary for the Lakers as they assemble their new minds. For example, Los Angeles recently hired Jason Rosenfeld. He was the director of basketball analytics for the league office.