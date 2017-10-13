Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Shammgod: How God Shammgod’s Legendary Crossover Lives on in Today’s Stars – via bleacherreport.com
October 11 11:33 AM
God Shammgod is responsible for creating one of the most vicious crossover moves in NBA history. What is “The Shammgod ?” When was it first used? How do today’s NBA players still use the move? Watch the video above to find out…
Meet the new Celtics, very different from the old Celtics – via sbnation.com
October 12 10:54 AM
The Celtics finally went for it and reconstructed their team. Now, all they have to do is wait and see when it actually works.
How the Thunder’s culture saved basketball in Oklahoma City – via sbnation.com
October 12 10:58 AM
The bedrock that the Thunder built allowed them to pounce and get Carmelo Anthony and Paul George. Will it keep them in town?
Pro sports teams were once reliable patrons of Trump’s hotels. Not anymore. – via washingtonpost.com
October 12 09:41 AM
At least 16 teams have stopped staying at Trump hotels in the past two years, depriving them of revenue and big-league buzz.
SB Nation’s NBA preview: Can anyone beat the Warriors? – via sbnation.com
October 12 09:57 AM
In a wild offseason, a legion of challengers have loaded up to chase the Warriors. Can anyone possibly beat them? And what is there to play for if they can’t? A lot, actually.
S.A. losing WNBA franchise – via mysanantonio.com
October 12 09:13 PM
Sale of the WNBA’s Stars is “imminent” and the team will relocate to another city, a source close to the situation told the San Antonio Express-News. The Spurs currently own the team. Tom James, Spurs Sports and Entertainment senior director of communications, declined to comment. Efforts to reach the league’s media relations department were unsuccessful. The franchise moved to San Antonio from Utah in 2003 and will leave with mixed results …
25 non-Warriors reasons to watch the NBA – via sbnation.com
October 12 10:50 AM
The Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win the title, but there are so many other reasons to pay attention to the NBA this season.
Bulls hire Doug Collins as senior advisor – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 19 01:00 PM
Collins returns to Chicago
Michael Jordan: ‘I don’t know if I could’ve survived in this Twitter time’ – via nba.nbcsports.com
October 12 07:00 PM
Athletes face different challenges now
Nets counting on huge loss to build character for season – via nypost.com
October 12 11:17 PM
The Nets are finished with preseason and preamble. Now we’ll find out just how much grit they really have. After adding the likes of D’Angelo Russell, DeMarre Carroll and Allen Crabbe, they clearly…
McGruder injury creates roster dilemma for Heat; ESPN analysts weigh in – via miamiherald.com
October 12 08:03 PM
The Heat will give thought to what to do with the bottom of its roster in the wake of Rodney McGruder’s injury.
Pensacola looks like the favorite to land Pelicans G League affiliate for 2018–19 – via 2ways10days.com
October 12 10:39 AM
What began as an 11-city bidding process is now seemingly down to just one and while it’s in a different state, Pensacola is still quite…
Nets forward Trevor Booker thinks Kyle Kuzma will be better than Lonzo Ball – via lonzowire.usatoday.com
October 11 02:13 PM
There’s a rookie for the Los Angeles Lakers who has taken the NBA preseason by storm, and his name is not Lonzo Ball. While the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft has spent most of the exhibition s…
Warriors value assistant Ron Adams for his honesty, sense of humor – via mercurynews.com
October 12 08:35 PM
OAKLAND — The plan seemed so perfect. After spending all of last week in China, Warriors coach Steve Kerr thought he had found the correct remedy for shaking off jet lag. After having a day off on …
Joel Embiid Is Raring to Go, Which Is Both Good and Bad for the 76ers – via nytimes.com
October 12 07:34 PM
Embiid, a 23-year-old 7-footer, is an immense talent who seems ready to make a major impact in the N.B.A. But he also has to stay healthy for a full season.
