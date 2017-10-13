Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

S.A. losing WNBA franchise – via mysanantonio.com October 12 09:13 PM Sale of the WNBA’s Stars is “imminent” and the team will relocate to another city, a source close to the situation told the San Antonio Express-News. The Spurs currently own the team. Tom James, Spurs Sports and Entertainment senior director of communications, declined to comment. Efforts to reach the league’s media relations department were unsuccessful. The franchise moved to San Antonio from Utah in 2003 and will leave with mixed results … Shares

25 non-Warriors reasons to watch the NBA – via sbnation.com October 12 10:50 AM The Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win the title, but there are so many other reasons to pay attention to the NBA this season.

Nets counting on huge loss to build character for season – via nypost.com October 12 11:17 PM The Nets are finished with preseason and preamble. Now we'll find out just how much grit they really have. After adding the likes of D'Angelo Russell, DeMarre Carroll and Allen Crabbe, they clearly…

McGruder injury creates roster dilemma for Heat; ESPN analysts weigh in – via miamiherald.com October 12 08:03 PM The Heat will give thought to what to do with the bottom of its roster in the wake of Rodney McGruder's injury.