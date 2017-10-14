Chris Biderman of WarriorsWire.com on Golden State's challengers, new additions, long-term sustainability and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Chris Biderman of WarriorsWire.com joins Alex Kennedy to preview the Golden State Warriors’ 2017-18 season and what the future holds for this star-studded squad. Here are some of the specific topics they discussed (with time-stamps):

0:25: What kind of content can readers find on Warriors Wire?

4:30: Are the 2017-18 Warriors even better than last year’s squad?

7:35: Last season, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were figuring out how to co-exist and neither wanted to step on the other’s toes. In year two, what do you expect to see from the two former MVPs?

12:00: The Warriors are in an amazing spot right now. They added more talent, their chemistry will only continue to improve, they’re more comfortable under head coach Steve Kerr and they’ll have less pressure than they did in year one when they were trying to prove that this could work. What has to happen for another team to take down Golden State this year?

19:50: Why Coach Kerr deserves more credit for the job he’s done managing egos, designing this outstanding offense and communicating with his team.

27:10: Which East team and which West team pose the biggest threat to Golden State?

43:00: What did Chris think of Klay Thompson‘s recent comments comparing this Warriors team to Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls dynasty.

47:40 – How does Chris see this core ultimately breaking up? Durant already took a pay cut, ownership reportedly considered offering Curry less than a maximum contract and now Thompson is due to be paid soon. Will financial issues eventually cause this super-team to split up?