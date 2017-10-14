Kendrick Perkins will have options if he decides to become NBA coach

The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived 32-year-old big man Kendrick Perkins, who will consider whether to start an NBA coaching career.

Perkins tells ESPN he still hopes to play again in NBA. Cavs offering him chance to start coaching career. Perk was out of NBA in 2016-17. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2017

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Perkins “still hopes to play” in the league. Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue, however, has said there’s a place for him on the coaching staff in Cleveland.

Jake Fisher spoke with Perkins about whether he would consider such an opportunity (via Sports Illustrated):

“I’d love to coach when I finish playing one day,” Perkins said. “I know a lot of GMs that value my knowledge of the game. I would have a lot of options. I probably would call up Oklahoma City.”

Fred Katz, who covers the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Norman Transcript, said that sources believe Perkins is “destined” to be a coach.

Other potential coaching destinations for Perkins include the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers. The NBA veteran has previously said he would “run through the wall” for New Orleans head coach Alvin Gentry.

Kendrick Perkins on Alvin Gentry: "With a coach like him, I’ll run through the wall for him. That’s how much trust I’ve got for him." — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) December 9, 2015

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has referred to him as “Coach Perkins” in the past. Scott Brooks, now with the Washington Wizards, had a good relationship with Perkins when he coached him in Oklahoma City. Tom Thibideau was an assistant coach when Perkins played for the Boston Celtics; now, Thibodeau runs the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While he was still a player, folks noticed Perkins looked like a coach later in his career. As he explained, he will have options if he does not get picked up as a player for next season.