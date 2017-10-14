Trending stories: Richard Jefferson trade, Kawhi Leonard and more

Pacers Pick up Options on Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis – via nba.com October 13 02:31 PM The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have picked up the team options on the contracts of center Myles Turner (fourth year) and forward Domantas Sabonis (third year). Turner was drafted by the Pacers with the 11th pick in 2015 and has posted career averages of 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Sabonis, acquired via a trade with the Thunder over the offseason, finished his rookie season last year averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, starting in 66 games for Oklahoma City. Shares

Hammon mourns loss of San Antonio's WNBA team – via expressnews.com October 14 01:31 AM The greatest player in Stars history, Becky Hammon is sad to see the team set to leave South Texas

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry carries brother's memory into second NBA season – via theundefeated.com October 13 10:52 AM With his brother's birthday on his mind, DeAndre' Bembry sobbed in the locker room before an Atlanta Hawks practice that the team ultimately decided to give him…

VIDEO: Willy Hernangomez 1-on-1 With Michael Scotto – via basketballinsiders.com October 13 11:40 AM Knicks big man Willy Hernangomez talks with Basketball Insiders' Senior NBA Writer Michael Scotto about adjusting to the NBA game, what he has focused on to improve and more.