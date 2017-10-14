Trending stories: Richard Jefferson trade, Kawhi Leonard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spurs’ Leonard expected to miss season opener – via blog.mysanantonio.com
October 13 06:45 PM
According to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Kawhi Leonard is expected to remain on the injured list once the regular season begins.
Shares
October 13 02:31 PM
The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have picked up the team options on the contracts of center Myles Turner (fourth year) and forward Domantas Sabonis (third year). Turner was drafted by the Pacers with the 11th pick in 2015 and has posted career averages of 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Sabonis, acquired via a trade with the Thunder over the offseason, finished his rookie season last year averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, starting in 66 games for Oklahoma City.
Shares
32 crazy predictions: LeBron’s future, big trades and more – via espn.com
October 13 09:08 AM
Zach Lowe sets up the new season with predictions on big deals, playoff races, superstars and more.
Shares
Spurs prepare to open regular season without Leonard – via expressnews.com
October 14 12:05 AM
Having closed their preseason with a win in Houston, the Spurs are still awaiting Kawhi Leonard’s return from injury
Shares
Sources: Cavs in serious discussions to send Richard Jefferson to Hawks – via sports.yahoo.com
October 13 06:07 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious discussions on a trade to send forward Richard Jefferson and guard Kay Felder to the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told The Vertical.
Shares
Hammon mourns loss of San Antonio’s WNBA team – via expressnews.com
October 14 01:31 AM
The greatest player in Stars history, Becky Hammon is sad to see the team set to leave South Texas
Shares
Kendrick Perkins may join Cavaliers’ coaching staff if no NBA team signs him – via cleveland.com
October 13 10:02 PM
Tyronn Lue said if NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins doesn’t catch on as a player in the league, there’s a place for him on Lue’s staff.
Shares
Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry carries brother’s memory into second NBA season – via theundefeated.com
October 13 10:52 AM
With his brother’s birthday on his mind, DeAndre’ Bembry sobbed in the locker room before an Atlanta Hawks practice that the team ultimately decided to give him…
Shares
VIDEO: Willy Hernangomez 1-on-1 With Michael Scotto – via basketballinsiders.com
October 13 11:40 AM
Knicks big man Willy Hernangomez talks with Basketball Insiders’ Senior NBA Writer Michael Scotto about adjusting to the NBA game, what he has focused on to improve and more.
Shares
Tyronn Lue disagrees with Kyrie Irving, says ‘We’ve got a great sports town in Cleveland’ – via cleveland.com
October 13 12:13 PM
Tyronn Lue said he thought Kyrie Irving was “talking about Cleveland the whole time” when Irving said he’s in a “real, live sports city” in Boston. No, coach, Irving wasn’t.
Shares
Roster cuts ahead for Jazz, with Royce O’Neale, Joel Bolomboy looking for last spot – via sltrib.com
October 13 07:13 PM
For a few players on the Utah Jazz training camp roster, it could be a tough weekend.
Shares
Trade grades: Who wins Cavs-Hawks Jefferson deal? – via espn.com
October 13 07:25 PM
The Cavs shed salary but lose Richard Jefferson, and the Hawks pick up draft picks. Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Comments