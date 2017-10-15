Moke Hamilton of OKCThunderWire.com on how Westbrook, George, 'Melo fit, 2017-18 goals and the trio's future

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Moke Hamilton of OKCThunderWire.com joins Alex Kennedy to preview the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2017-18 season and break down their long-term outlook with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Here are some of the specific topics they discussed (with time-stamps):

1:00: The launch of Thunder Wire and what readers can find there.

4:30: What were Moke’s initial thoughts on the trades that brought in George and Anthony?

7:50: The likelihood of George and Anthony staying in Oklahoma City long-term.

13:35: Knowing George and Anthony, how much will market size factor in to their free agency decision? Is OKC’s market size an issue?

17:05: On the court, how can Westbrook, George and Anthony fit together? And which member of the Thunder’s big three has to adjust the most?

20:30: Westbrook, George and Anthony will dominate headlines all year, but OKC has a nice supporting cast as well. Are guys like Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant being underrated a bit?

23:20: Can the Thunder seriously compete with the Golden State Warriors come playoff time?

25:10: Are the Warriors being overrated a bit? Moke says yes, and pumps the brakes on the hype surrounding Golden State.

27:00: Moke explains why the 2017-18 NBA season will be more entertaining than last season.