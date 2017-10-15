Trending stories: Richard Jefferson, CJ McCollum and more

Richard Jefferson’s final notes in Cleveland among his sweetest – via espn.com October 14 11:25 AM The 37-year-old forward is being dealt away from Cleveland, where he arrived late in his career to become a cohesive personality and contributor to the memorable 2016 Cavaliers title team. Shares

NBA suspends CJ McCollum for season opener – via nbcsports.com October 14 02:58 PM CJ McCollum will miss the season opener Wednesday in Phoenix after the NBA suspends him for leaving the bench in a preseason game.

Miami Heat trims roster by three, waive Liggins, McCree and Mitchell – via miamiherald.com October 14 03:05 PM The moves mean reserve center A.J. Hammons, who was acquired in the Josh McRoberts trade and whose contract is guaranteed this season, will make the 15-man roster, and guard Matt Williams Jr., a lethal three-point shooter, will likely join guard Derrick Walton Jr. as being the Heat's two two-way contract players