Trending stories: Richard Jefferson, CJ McCollum and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 14 10:06 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have cleared space for a possible signing of Richard Jefferson, who has strong ties to Bucks coach Jason Kidd, sources tell ESPN.

October 14 11:15 AM
Who knew what it was at the time, but it turned out to be an opening salvo.
The Warriors trailed…

October 14 11:25 AM
The 37-year-old forward is being dealt away from Cleveland, where he arrived late in his career to become a cohesive personality and contributor to the memorable 2016 Cavaliers title team.

October 14 02:58 PM
CJ McCollum will miss the season opener Wednesday in Phoenix after the NBA suspends him for leaving the bench in a preseason game.

October 12 10:39 AM
What began as an 11-city bidding process is now seemingly down to just one and while it’s in a different state, Pensacola is still quite…

October 14 03:59 PM
OCT 14, 2017 – Preseason cuts aren’t seismic summer trades, but the Thunder made moves that could have major roster impact.

October 14 03:05 PM
The moves mean reserve center A.J. Hammons, who was acquired in the Josh McRoberts trade and whose contract is guaranteed this season, will make the 15-man roster, and guard Matt Williams Jr., a lethal three-point shooter, will likely join guard Derrick Walton Jr. as being the Heat’s two two-way contract players

October 14 12:42 PM
Through film study and experience, Lillard is anticipating plays and becoming more effective on defense.

October 14 02:48 PM
Jazz guard Dante Exum has been exploring multiple medical opinions for his shoulder injury, hoping to avoid having season-ending surgery, sources told ESPN.

October 14 12:05 AM
Having closed their preseason with a win in Houston, the Spurs are still awaiting Kawhi Leonard’s return from injury

