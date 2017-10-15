Trending stories: Richard Jefferson, CJ McCollum and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Bucks serious suitors for Jefferson – via espn.com
October 14 10:06 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have cleared space for a possible signing of Richard Jefferson, who has strong ties to Bucks coach Jason Kidd, sources tell ESPN.
Thompson: Top 20 moments from three historic Warriors… – via theathletic.com
October 14 11:15 AM
Who knew what it was at the time, but it turned out to be an opening salvo.
The Warriors trailed…
October 14 11:25 AM
The 37-year-old forward is being dealt away from Cleveland, where he arrived late in his career to become a cohesive personality and contributor to the memorable 2016 Cavaliers title team.
NBA suspends CJ McCollum for season opener – via nbcsports.com
October 14 02:58 PM
CJ McCollum will miss the season opener Wednesday in Phoenix after the NBA suspends him for leaving the bench in a preseason game.
Pensacola looks like the favorite to land Pelicans G League affiliate for 2018–19 – via 2ways10days.com
October 12 10:39 AM
What began as an 11-city bidding process is now seemingly down to just one and while it’s in a different state, Pensacola is still quite…
October 14 03:59 PM
OCT 14, 2017 – Preseason cuts aren’t seismic summer trades, but the Thunder made moves that could have major roster impact.
Miami Heat trims roster by three, waive Liggins, McCree and Mitchell – via miamiherald.com
October 14 03:05 PM
The moves mean reserve center A.J. Hammons, who was acquired in the Josh McRoberts trade and whose contract is guaranteed this season, will make the 15-man roster, and guard Matt Williams Jr., a lethal three-point shooter, will likely join guard Derrick Walton Jr. as being the Heat’s two two-way contract players
Breakfast with the Blazers: Has Lillard turned corner on defense? – via nbcsports.com
October 14 12:42 PM
Through film study and experience, Lillard is anticipating plays and becoming more effective on defense.
Sources: Exum exploring non-surgical options – via espn.com
October 14 02:48 PM
Jazz guard Dante Exum has been exploring multiple medical opinions for his shoulder injury, hoping to avoid having season-ending surgery, sources told ESPN.
Spurs prepare to open regular season without Leonard – via expressnews.com
October 14 12:05 AM
Having closed their preseason with a win in Houston, the Spurs are still awaiting Kawhi Leonard’s return from injury
